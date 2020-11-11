Conduits are a block in Minecraft that when placed in a proper frame, provide players with buffs, and a sentry to attack nearby hostile mobs.

This block can prove extremely useful anytime the player has an underwater journey, whether that be delving into an ocean monument, or building an underwater base.

Minecraft's deep sea defense

Image via Minecraft

Sunken treasures that dot the coastline

The game features shipwrecks, generated structures filled with assorted treasures, goodies, and a treasure map that shows a red X marking nearby treasure on a terrain map.

Players must follow this map and begin digging, primarily on coastlines. However some treasure maps go further inland than beaches. Once dug up, these buried treasure chests will contain some pretty valuable loot, one of which is extremely important.

"The heart of the sea" is one such item, and it is the main item necessary for a conduit - a powerful block used to grant players an advantage underwater against creatures that hope to attack. The conduit gives players regenerating oxygen bubbles, faster underwater mining, and night vision - an absolute must for any ocean diving expedition.

Advertisement

To find out how to get these effects by means of potions, check out this article.

How to get started on Minecraft's conduit

Image via Minecraft

Crafting the conduit and constructing the frame

To craft Minecraft's conduit, players must gather a total of eight nautilus shells, which can either be found in shipwrecks, underwater shrines, or as a chance drop from drowned enemies.

Craft those items together in a crafting bench to receive the conduit block. Once created, players will have to create three 5x5 open face squares(as seen in the image above) out of any assortment of these blocks - prismarine, dark prismarine, prismarine bricks, and sea lanterns.

Fill the inside of this structure with any form of water, whether it be source or flowing, and place the conduit right in the middle. Once the conduit activates and gains an animation, the structure is complete and the conduit is working.

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

The conduit also has a secret ability, but unless the player is fighting directly next to it, they'll most likely never uncover this power. Any enemy mobs within eight blocks of the conduit itself, will be subject to attacks.

This attack has its own particle effects - little blue orbs that follow a creature until it perishes, dealing two hearts of damage every two seconds, provided that the creature is touching either water or rain.

Also read: How to conquer Minecraft's ocean monuments