How to make potions in Minecraft

Any mode in Minecraft, especially Survival mode, calls for the use of potions. They come in handy for a variety of situations. Players can brew potions that increase speed, strengthen attacks, or even allows you to become a Minecraft Aquaman (for breathing underwater). Some potions can cause negative effects and be thrown at various enemies in Minecraft. Obtaining ingredients can be a quite daunting task, but is well worth it in the end.

How to make Minecraft potions

Craft a brewing stand

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

First thing's first, Minecraft players need to craft a brewing stand. Three Cobblestone and one Blaze Rod are needed in order to craft a brewing stand. Players should already have a crafting table available. Place the three Cobblestone along the bottom of the grid. In the center part of the grid, place the Blaze Rod. Select the brewing stand and, depending on your platform, click the appropriate button to craft the brewing stand.

Gather ingredients

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

There are several ingredients in Minecraft to help brew some of the many potions. Ingredients can be found in the Overworld and the Nether. In fact, the Blaze Rod required to craft a brewing stand is found in Minecraft's Nether, dropped by Blazes. The Overworld of Minecraft also allows players to gather potion modifiers. Ingredients include things like Magma Cream, Dragon's Breath, Spider Eye, Gun Powder, and Redstone. There are tons of potions in Minecraft, thus tons of ingredients, which can make finding them all a bit difficult.

Craft and fill glass bottles

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

Glass bottles are essential for making potions in Minecraft. These bottles are where the potions will be contained once they are brewed. It is just as simple as crafting the brewing stand. Players need glass blocks in order to create a glass bottle. One glass block needs to be placed in the middle square of the bottom row. Two more need to be placed in the first and third squares of the middle row. This will craft three glass bottles. Once they are crafted, equip them and fill them with water.

Crafting a potion

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

After all of the above has been completed, Minecraft players can now craft a plethora of potions. Using the brewing stand along with the glass bottles, many ingredients can be put together. The brewing stand functions much like the crafting table does. The glass bottles filled with water will be placed within, along with certain ingredients. It all depends on what players want to create. There are positive and negative potions.

Position potions include:

Fire Resistance

Healing

Invisibility

Leaping

Night Vision

Regeneration

Slow Falling

Strength

Swiftness

Water Breathing

Negative potions include: