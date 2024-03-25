A Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 will allow you to stay back and deal damage, while the Pawn itself will jump into the action. Fighters are extremely well-balanced characters;, they can defend themselves with a shield and deal some devastating damage with their attacks. You can turn your Fighter Pawn into a formidable character for your party with the right tools and weapon skills.

However, the sheer number of choices you have while upgrading your pawns can be overwhelming. Hence, this article will show you how to create the ultimate Fighter pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best Weapons and Armor for your Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

Properly equipping your Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 is crucial (Image via Capcom)

Be careful while selecting a weapon for your Pawn; ideally, go with something that does high damage. Listed below are our choices for the best Fighter Pawn weapons:

The Exalted

Almace

Stalwart Sword

The Exalted is excellent owing to its high damage potential; it also deals 100% damage to undead enemies, making it perfect for farming DCP at night. Almace can't deal much damage, but a few hits are enough to freeze any enemy in the game thanks to its 120% Frost Effect, a must-have for most encounters.

The Stalwart Sword is a no-nonsense damage weapon. It can be a little expensive, so farm a decent amount of money in Dragon's Dogma 2 before you go for it. However, its ridiculous knock-down power makes it well worth it.

Now, for your armor, you can easily go for the Marcher's Set, one of the best early-game armor sets. Despite being an early-game armor, this will serve your Fighter Pawn throughout the game if you upgrade it appropriately.

Best Weapon Skills for your Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can even buff your Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 to help them deal more damage (Image via Capcom || YouTube/NorZZa)

To get the most out of your Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2, equip them with the right Weapon Skills. Listed below are our choices for the best weapon skills:

Burst Strike - Amazing for closing the distance during the start of a fight. It also works if your pawn needs to recuperate and jump back into action.

- Amazing for closing the distance during the start of a fight. It also works if your pawn needs to recuperate and jump back into action. Cloudward Slash - As a Fighter, you don't have many options for attacking airborne enemies, but the Cloudward Slash is perfect for taking care of aerial threats. It can also help you target the faces of larger enemies for bonus damage.

- As a Fighter, you don't have many options for attacking airborne enemies, but the Cloudward Slash is perfect for taking care of aerial threats. It can also help you target the faces of larger enemies for bonus damage. Shield Bash - Your pawns will often be guarded, so they'll have plenty of good opportunities to use a Shield Bash. This allows them to pummel enemies by rushing into them. The upgraded version of this Shield Pummel is easily one of the best Weapon Skills in the game.

- Your pawns will often be guarded, so they'll have plenty of good opportunities to use a Shield Bash. This allows them to pummel enemies by rushing into them. The upgraded version of this Shield Pummel is easily one of the best Weapon Skills in the game. Shield Drum - This is the most appropriate Weapon Skill for Pawns. When the Shield Drum is triggered, enemies will be drawn toward your Fighter, leaving you and your support Pawns free to deal damage.

Now that you have the right Weapons Skills for your Pawns, you must learn how to make the most of them.

How to get the most use of your Ultimate Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Cloudward Slash in action (Image via Capcom || YouTube/NorZZa)

Your strategy while fighting together with your Fighter Pawn will be simple. Let your main Pawn and your support Pawns take the initiative while you hang back and support them. Your best time to strike will be when your Pawn activates one of their Weapon Skills.

Be on the lookout for Shield Drum. Use this time to get off big attacks. If you're playing as a Mage and need to get off a big incantation, this is the perfect time.

Stay relatively close to the battle. Your Pawn can run out of stamina, and you'll need to jump in to guard them when this happens. Alternatively, if you have magick, help your Pawn regain stamina.

Now, you and your Fighter Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 are a deadly combination capable of dealing with many threats. Feel free to share your Pawn with friends to help them dominate as well.

Check out our other articles covering Dragon's Dogma 2:

How to plan your build in Dragon's Dogma 2? || Dragon's Dogma 2 trophy guide || Dragon’s Dogma 2: All crafting recipes and effects