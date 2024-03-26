A Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the best support members you can have in your party. The Mage Vocation, while being deadly, also has a ton of utility, allowing for some amazing support play. You can buff your teammates' health, give them elemental damage, buff their stamina and damage, and much more. However, you must make the right choices to get the most out of your Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

This article will show you how to create the ultimate Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best equipment for your Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

A strong Mage can turn the tide of battle on their own (Image via Capcom || YouTube/GameRiot)

You will need solid equipment to create the Ultimate Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2. This involves armor, weapons, and rings. Here's a look at our choice of armor for your Mage Pawn:

Zodiac Charm

Edified Vestment

Uniter's Mantle

All three of these armor pieces combined will provide a big boost to the defense of your Mage; as a bonus, the three pieces are aesthetically pleasing. Now, let's take a look at the best weapon for your Mage Pawn:

Dragon's Nous

The Dragon's Nous is easily the best Magick staff in the game, making it necessary for our ultimate Mage Pawn. We can now move on to selecting the right rings. Here are our choices:

Ring of Percipience - Boosts the effects of your Magick, thus making all your spells even better.

- Boosts the effects of your Magick, thus making all your spells even better. Ring of Recitation - Reduces maximum health but also reduces the time taken to cast spells.

With this, you now have all the equipment you need to create a solid Mage build. However, you still need the right Weapon Skills and Augments to transform this into the Ultimate Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best Weapon Skills and Augments for your Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Mage Vocation excels in supporting roles (Image via Capcom || YouTube/cRPG Bro)

Picking the right Weapon Skills and Augments can help you overcome most enemies. Here are our choices for the best Weapon Skills:

High Palladium - Grants Clusters to you and your party, enabling them to tank any hit in the game.

- Grants Clusters to you and your party, enabling them to tank any hit in the game. High Levin - Summons a great number of lightning bolts that deal devastating amounts of damage to most enemies.

- Summons a great number of lightning bolts that deal devastating amounts of damage to most enemies. Celestial Paean - Easily the best weapon skill for a Mage Pawn, it buffs your stamina recovery, making it almost infinite for a short period. Moreover, it also reduces the amount of damage you take.

- Easily the best weapon skill for a Mage Pawn, it buffs your stamina recovery, making it almost infinite for a short period. Moreover, it also reduces the amount of damage you take. Ice Affinity - Grants Ice Affinity to you and your team, allowing them to deal Ice elemental damage to enemies. It pays off hugely if you freeze your foes with Ice damage.

With skills out of the way, let's take a look at the last piece of the puzzle, the best augments for your Mage Pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Beatitude - Boosts the amount of health recovered from healing items and curative magicks.

- Boosts the amount of health recovered from healing items and curative magicks. Sagacity - Augments Magick, which indirectly makes your Pawn much stronger.

- Augments Magick, which indirectly makes your Pawn much stronger. Perpetuation - Extends the duration of enchantments, allowing your Mage Pawn to buff teammates for extended periods.

- Extends the duration of enchantments, allowing your Mage Pawn to buff teammates for extended periods. Exaltation - Enhances stamina recovery speed, thus allowing your Mage to return to action immediately.

- Enhances stamina recovery speed, thus allowing your Mage to return to action immediately. Constancy - Increases your resistance to Knockdown. This allows your Mage to stay in the fight.

- Increases your resistance to Knockdown. This allows your Mage to stay in the fight. Subtlety - Decreases the chances of your Mage being targeted by enemies.

You now have everything you need to succeed with your ultimate Mage Pawn. However, you will need to change your Pawn Inclination and set it to Kindhearted to get the most out of your Pawn.

While you and your support Pawns rush into battle, your Mage Pawn will stick to the back lines and cast supporting spells. With the combination of Weapon Skills and Augments picked herein, you can beat almost any enemy in the game while running with one of these in your party.

