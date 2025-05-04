Learning how to cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered can be challenging if you don’t know what to do. Many players regret becoming a vampire after being attacked by vampires while exploring Cyrodiil, since it prevents them from exploring the world during the day. It also makes you vulnerable to fire and locks you out of many quests.

This article will explain the three methods you can use to cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered.

Cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered: Method 1

The Cure Disease potion can cure Porphyric Hemophilia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

You can become a vampire by contracting the Porphyric Hemophilia disease. After waiting for 72 hours, you will finally become one step closer to becoming Dracula. The first method to cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered simply involves drinking a few potions. However, this only works within 72 hours of becoming a vampire.

Here’s what you can do to get rid of vampirism in Oblivion Remastered:

Drink a Cure Disease potion .

. Cast the Cure Disease spell on yourself.

on yourself. Eat a Mandrake’s Root .

. Eat a Shepherd’s Pie .

. Pray at any Wayshrine, Temple, or Shrine to receive its blessings.

You can get these items from various alchemy shops or by opening chests in dungeons.

Cure Vampirism in Oblivion Remastered: Method 2

The entrance to Deepscorn Hollow is located underwater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

If more than 72 hours have passed, worry not, as there are two ways to cure your vampirism. The first of these methods involves going to a place called Deepscorn Hollow. However, note that once you cure vampirism using this method, it permanently makes you immune to contracting the Porphyric Hemophilia disease, locking you out of becoming a vampire again.

You can find Purgeblood Salts behind the Font of Renewal monolith (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Follow these steps to cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered:

Go to Deepscorn Hollow . It’s an underwater cave located south of Leyawiin Castle .

. It’s an underwater cave located south of . Once you enter the cave, make your way to the Deepscorn Cloister .

. Inside, take the left path to reach a monolith called the Font of Renewal . If you interact with it, it will say you are not carrying Purgeblood Salts .

. If you interact with it, it will say you are not carrying . In a corner of the same room, you will find a rocky formation called Purgeblood Crystal Formation . Interacting with it will give you Purgeblood Salts.

. Interacting with it will give you Purgeblood Salts. Go back and activate the Font of Renewal to cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered permanently.

Cure Vampirism in Oblivion Remastered: Method 3

Talk to Raminus Polus to start the "Vampire Cure" quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Apart from the two methods above, you can start a long but interesting quest to cure vampirism if more than three days have passed. Start the “Vampire Cure” quest and follow the questline to brew a Cure for Vampirism potion.

Here’s what you must do to cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered using this method.

Talk to any healer NPC or Vicente Valtieri to get the dialog option about your vampirism (the latter only appears if you are a member of the Dark Brotherhood). They will recommend that you go to Raminus Polus at Arcane University .

to get the dialog option about your vampirism (the latter only appears if you are a member of the Dark Brotherhood). They will recommend that you go to at . Once you talk to Ramus, he will tell you to visit Janus Hassildor at Castle Skingrad .

at . Inside Castle Skingrad, talk to the steward Hai-Liurz to gain an audience with Count Janus. After you talk to him, he will mention that a Glenmoril Witch near Corbolo River can help you. If you open your map, you will see a marker has appeared over Drakelowe .

to gain an audience with Count Janus. After you talk to him, he will mention that a Glenmoril Witch near Corbolo River can help you. If you open your map, you will see a marker has appeared over . After you go to Drakelowe, you will find the witch Melisande inside. Talk to her and she will help you out. She will need five empty Grand Soul Gems. You can find these by exploring three nearby dungeons - Crayfish Cave, Nornal, and Squandered Mine (the gems won’t appear if you don't talk with her). However, you must get two more Grand Soul Gems by exploring and playing this game, as they are often found in treasure chests.

Turn Hindaril into ash to make the potion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you get her the five empty Grand Soul Gems, she will ask you to bring ingredients for the potion, which are:

2x Bloodgrass : Found inside Oblivion Gates.

: Found inside Oblivion Gates. 6x Garlic : Randomly found inside homes.

: Randomly found inside homes. 5x Nightshade : Found in the region of West Weald; also purchasable from The Main Ingredient alchemy shop in the Imperial City.

: Found in the region of West Weald; also purchasable from The Main Ingredient alchemy shop in the Imperial City. Blood of an Argonian : Use the enchanted dagger given by Melisande to slash at any Argonian; no need to kill them. You will encounter Argonian Bandits in Veyond Cave north of Bravil.

: Use the enchanted dagger given by Melisande to slash at any Argonian; no need to kill them. You will encounter Argonian Bandits in Veyond Cave north of Bravil. Ashes of a powerful Vampire: Meslisande will ask you to kill a powerful vampire called Hindaril at Redwater Slough (will automatically be marked on your map). Killing him gives you the Ashes of Hindaril.

Once you have all of these items, give them to Meslidande. She will ask you to come back after a day. Exit Drakelowe (staying inside counts as trespassing) and wait 24 hours by fast-forwarding time. Enter inside to finally get 2x Cure for Vampirism potions. Drink one of them to cure vampirism in Oblivion Remastered, and give the other to Janus’s wife to complete this quest. Talk to the Count to get your reward (gold).

