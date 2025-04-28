Oblivion Remastered: How to get Akaviri Sunderblade (Upgraded Akaviri Katana)

Akaviri Sunderblade is one of the best early-game weapons you can use in Oblivion Remastered. Using this sword, you can melt your opponent's armor and weapons, increasing your chances of emerging victorious during battle. Acquiring this weapon is especially beneficial for those who are new to Elder Scrolls games or RPGs in general.

That said, this guide will help you locate the Akaviri Sunderblade in Oblivion Remastered.

Location of Akaviri Sunderblade in Oblivion Remastered

Talk to Sergius Verus at the shop (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

Akaviri Sunderblade is essentially an upgraded version of the Akaviri Katana. To get your hands on the weapon, you will need to head over to the Three Brothers Trade Goods shop in the Imperial City Market District. Once here, look for the shop's owner, Sergius Verus. After locating him, approach him and, in exchange for 5100 Gold, you will be able to get the Sunderblade from him.

5100 Gold is not as expensive as it sounds. If you are looking to earn some quick money in the game, you can use this guide as well. The easiest way to do so is by killing enemies and looting their bodies. Also, do note that Sergius Verus (the shop owner) might not be available at the shop when you visit. If that's the case, you might have to revisit the shop later (even multiple times).

As the Akaviri Sunderblade comes with the Dual 100 Weapon/ Armor Disintegration Enchantment, we suggest you buy the weapon early on in the game. As it comes with a 100 percent Disintegration Enchantment, using the sword to attack your enemies will ensure that their weapons/armor are of no use. That said, do note that the overall damage of this weapon is not that great.

Check out our other Oblivion Remastered articles here:

