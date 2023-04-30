How to defeat AT-ST boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor pits you against formidable enemies owing to its inspiration from Soulslike games. While boss battles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are challenging, you can leverage Cal’s myriad abilities and lightsaber stances to gain an edge in any fight. One adversary you will need to defeat is AT-ST, a bipedal robot in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

While AT-ST is slow in terms of movement, its rockets can deal significant damage if you do not evade them on time. You can defeat this boss by using Cal’s Push ability on the incoming rockets and simultaneously attacking its legs as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Defeating AT-ST in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor will test your lightsaber skills and pit you against formidable foes and mini-bosses during your journey. AT-ST is an enemy stronger than the regular droids you face in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You will encounter it on your way to meet with Cere’s contact.

After reuniting with Merrin in the mission, A New Hope, you will travel with her to find Cere’s contact and learn more about the planet/anomaly named Tanalorr. The mission unravels on a planet called Jedha, plagued by sandstorms and comprising stormtroopers.

AT-ST has the following attack patterns you must make note of:

A set of electric grenades/bombs that have the potential to stun Cal along with a small amount of damage.

It also fires laser bolts that are easy to parry. Even if you get hit by them, they don’t pose much threat to you owing to their weaker damage.

This bipedal robot can launch a couple of quick-fire rockets at you that deal significant damage.

You can either dodge these rockets or use Cal's Push ability to scatter them (Image via Electronic Arts)

Keeping in mind the attack patterns of AT-ST, you must try to land lightsaber hits on its legs more often. Engaging in close-quarter combat with this bot also forces it to avoid using rockets. However, stay on guard as it releases bombs that deal electric damage.

Remember to dodge away from it when it resorts to electric bombs. Follow this guide on how to dodge and parry. You can switch tactics and also keep your distance from AT-ST. Resort to Cal’s Push ability against the rockets to disperse them instead of dodging them.

While using the Push ability entails a risk of incurring some damage, there is a chance that one of the rockets could return back to AT-ST, thereby depleting its health significantly.

You can also leverage Merrin, who will be present with you throughout this Star Wars Jedi Survivor battle, just like in the boss fight with Skriton. Withdraw from the fight for a while to let Merrin land some hits on AT-ST while you heal if your health is low. Also, use Cal’s ability called Slow to reduce the bot’s movement, allowing you to land more hits.

Upon depleting its health to a significant degree, you will be able to grapple onto the back of the bipedal bot. This leads to a small cutscene wherein Cal pulls out the pilot and dismounts the exploding bot, thereby ending the boss fight.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s story unravels in varied locations and planets like Jedha, Koboh, Coruscant, and Shattered Moon. Explore these locations to find numerous collectibles and encounter Cantina Recruits.

