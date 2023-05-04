How to defeat Beetu Deetu legendary droid in Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Location and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor stays true to the roots of the series, pitting you against a variety of enemies with unique strengths and weaknesses. In the title, you will come across foes with varying difficulties, from weaker enemies to formidable foes called legendary adversaries (droids, beasts, and more). Beetu Deetu is one of the legendary droids you will take on in the game.

However, Beetu Deetu is one of the easier foes to defeat since it has a limited set of attacks and is not as nimble as other formidable bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can locate this droid on planet Koboh in the Rambler's Reach region in the vicinity of the Southern Reach meditation point. It should be noted that there is no particular reward for defeating it.

Disclaimer: This article contains light spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

All you need to know about finding and defeating Beetu Deetu in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor incentivizes exploration and encourages the adept use of protagonist Cal Kestis’ abilities in a myriad of hectic battles. While most enemies can be encountered on your way to pursuing the objective, some of them need to be discovered by proactively exploring certain areas in the game. The same is the case with Beetu Deetu.

However, it is comparatively easier to locate this droid. You can simply navigate to the Southern Reach meditation point and begin your pursuit. This meditation point is situated in the Rambler’s Reach region on the planet Koboh. All you need to do is walk toward the north, and Beetu Deetu will arrive in a pod/dropship. You will arrive on this planet during the Pyloon’s Saloon mission.

Beetu Deetu arrives in a pod (Image via Electronic Arts)

It is currently still unclear when exactly this legendary droid will spawn since many players are unable to encounter it in the early stages of the game. It is, therefore, recommended to progress the story and keep checking the aforementioned spot to face off against Beetu Deetu.

Once you do encounter the legendary droid, you will be able to defeat it with ease. Beetu Deetu is significantly slower than other challenging bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, making it easier for you to keep dodging its attacks.

The droid gears up for a red attack (Image via Electronic Arts)

Beetu Deetu has the following sets of attacks:

Its primary attack is the simultaneous shooting of rockets and a barrage of laser shots.

It can occasionally fire only laser rounds which are easier to avoid and deal negligible damage to Cal.

Watch out for its four sets of punches. The first three swings are normal attacks while the last hit is an uppercut red attack that cannot be blocked.

These attack patterns don’t pose much of a threat, so even if you get hit by some of them, you can easily recover and relentlessly charge at Beetu Deetu with your lightsaber attacks. You can always resort to Cal’s Force abilities to give you an edge in the battle. Feel free to peruse this guide for the best upgrades to acquire first. There is no specific reward for defeating this legendary droid.

There are a plethora of collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. They are scattered around varied locations on planets like Coruscant, Jedha, Koboh, and Shattered Moon. You can refer to this guide to find all collectibles in Renovation Site 4733 on planet Coruscant.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes