Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: how to complete Pyloon's Saloon (Chapter 2 Mission 4)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor presents a cohesive story in chapters and takes you on a journey with protagonist Cal Kestis and his bot companion BD-1. Each chapter is subdivided into missions progressing the story arc and letting you explore planets like Koboh, Jedha, Shattered Moon, and more. This article will walk you through Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chapter 2, Pyloon’s Saloon.

This Star Wars Jedi Survivor chapter begins with the revelation that Cal’s ship Mantis is malfunctioning and needs repairs. After running a diagnosis, he decides to switch course to the planet Koboh and get help from his ally named, Greez, who runs a place called Pyloon’s Saloon.

Completing Pyloon’s Saloon mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

After completing diagnostics, you can peruse your loadout in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, review the stances, customize your lightsaber, and switch around BD-1’s components. You will then be greeted with a cutscene showcasing planet Koboh. Despite his best efforts, Cal cannot land safely and crashes near a cliff.

You can proceed toward your objective by taking a left from your starting point and wall running onto the cliff’s opposite side. After crossing a small crevice, the camera pans out, and Cal comments about Greez’s location. You can use BD Visor by pressing down on the D-pad and then using the R3 button (on PlayStation 5) to use BD-Noculars in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Use the BD Visor to place the beacon on the objective (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can place a beacon on the mission and then proceed by taking the right turn and using the elevator that takes you downwards. Interact with the Gorge Crash Site meditation point and unlock your desired skills if you possess a skill point. Head left and traverse to the other side of the cliff. You can run into enemies named Bedlam Raiders in and around the cave.

Exit the cave after dealing with them and use the vines at the end of the path to scale a cliff. There will be a long platforming section at the end of which you will reach the Koboh Tar area. Ensure to stay on the platforms, as stepping on tar slows Cal down. It would help if you used grenade-like machines around the area to blast the yellow wall blocking your path.

Blast the wall using the exploding machines lying around in the area (Image via Electronic Arts)

Breaking the wall leads to a surge in the tar level, enabling you to reach a ledge beside you. Here you will encounter a Pit Droid, one of the Cantina Recruits. You can return to this spot again to help him pull his boat out of the tar. Proceed straight ahead and descend downhill to come across a Derelict Dam meditation point.

After another platforming section and defeating enemies, you will encounter a tar-filled area. Use grenade-like bots yet again to blast open a wall to raise the tar level and make your way to the opposite end. You will trigger a cutscene as soon as you climb to the edge, wherein BD-1 gets into trouble with the mammoth creature Trontoshell.

You will encounter the Trontoshell in the cutscene (Image via Electronic Arts)

You will then come across a Southern Reach meditation point closest to the Rambler’s Reach Outpost, where Pyloon’s Saloon is located. You will also encounter a character named Mosey during a cutscene. Proceed straight ahead towards a town-like area, which triggers a significant cutscene wherein some aliens are troubling Turgle, another recruitable character.

This begins a boss fight with Zeik. After defeating him, another cutscene is triggered wherein an alien named Rayvis interacts with Cal and promises to quit the fight if he sheathes his lightsaber. Feel free to reach the main objective and enter the Pyloon’s Saloon. You will meet Greez here, who is elated to see Cal, and the two reminisce about the old times.

