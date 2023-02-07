How to defeat Corrupted Lumera (Chapter 25) in Fire Emblem Engage

If you want to face off against the Fell Dragon in Fire Emblem Engage, you will have to fight one of the most challenging opponents yet. Lord Sombron revives Alear's mother and pits them against each other within a massive temple. It's a lengthy battle, and even on Normal difficulty, it can prove challenging for players to overcome.

In Fire Emblem Engage, Corrupted Lumera summons reinforcements at specific points of the battle to aid her, and they typically show up behind the party. You also have to be aware of her occasional, wide-arcing death beams, which deal significant damage. It's far from an impossible fight, though.

How to overcome Corrupted Lumera in Fire Emblem Engage

Victory Condition: Defeat Corrupted Lumera

Defeat Corrupted Lumera Defeat Condition: Alear is defeated

The Final Guardian is one of Fire Emblem Engage's last battles. Alear, Veyle, and others must come together to battle a Corrupted Lumera. Brought back to life by Sombron, players will be split into two groups and make their way to the throne room of the massive citadel.

They will meet in the middle after pushing through the first main hallway, though doors block both paths. They can be smashed down, or enemies can open it wide and start flooding in after you.

You'll want balanced teams on both sides and to at least be Advanced Class level 18 in Fire Emblem Engage before going in. I split my most powerful damage dealers onto two sides - Kagetsu on the right and Alear on the left. Make sure both sides have the capacity to heal as well.

A few things make this stage frustrating. Every few turns, more reinforcements show up on both paths. For me, the left received mounted units, and the right received wyvern riders. Having at least one archer on both sides was also key in this Fire Emblem Engage stage.

Lumera occasionally places a pair of large pink lines going down both routes. After a turn, any player caught in these will take "significant damage," according to the game. I took a blast from one on Alfred because some enemy wizards can root you into place.

It only dealt him eight damage, but you should still be careful and avoid these if possible. You can also stand behind the pillars that have glowing blue lights.

The right side of the map also has a Sage that can cast Entrap. If Entrap hits, it paralyzes a unit so they can't move, and you want to avoid that at all costs. Rush someone close to them, or consider Emblem Lyn's long-range attack to defeat them in one shot.

You'll want to take this first phase of the battle slow. Before you get too close to the door, let reinforcements spawn and defeat them. This will give you a few turns before it triggers again. I didn't have to break the doors down because the enemies did it for me.

The Corrupted Wyrms you face also have Revival Stones, so you have to deal with them quickly. They also ignore your defensive stats, but thankfully, they have low hit rates. Make these your focus at all times.

However, the third wave of reinforcements also has Thieves, who will try and steal the treasure chests in the main room. At this point, you're in a hallway where the two side paths converge. From here, you'll start getting reinforcements from this middle point as well, so deal with them before moving on.

You can't pull the next group of enemies in Fire Emblem Engage's Chapter 25. They stand still, so you have to go in at them. I sent a few of my strongest DPS - Alear, Kagetsu, Chloe - and defeated them, with mages and archers casting as far away as possible.

If you're interested in the Treasure Chests, rush those thieves. The left chest has Cinquedea, and the right has a Dracoshield. With these enemies down, the following targets are the Corrupted Wyrms and Mages that flank Lumera. She has a dagger that can strike at a small range (Wille Glanz) but won't leave her spot to attack.

All her allies around the boss location are stationary, so you can get as close as you'd like and deal with them. The Wyrms and Mages must be dealt with first, so you don't have characters being demolished or rooted in place.

Lumera herself is very sturdy and has 2 Revival Stones. This is where I burned most of my Emblem attacks in Fire Emblem Engage. It's also worth getting and using a Pact Ring so that Alear can use Engage+. The Engage Beam is incredibly deadly if you have an S-Tier relationship.

I used Kagetsu, Alcryst, and Chloe to deal with most of Lumera's two Revival Stones in Fire Emblem Engage and finished her with the Engage Beam. She's not a deadly boss but tanky and has a powerful physical attack.

