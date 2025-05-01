How to defeat Glissando in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

As you progress through Act II of the main story for Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you’ll come across Glissando. Located near the Crumbling Path checkpoint, defeating Glissando is necessary to progress the story towards defeating Axon Sirène. While the boss isn’t too hard, it's got a few moves that can turn the tide of the battle against you.
This article will provide you with the strategy and tips to defeat Glissando and continue your journey to take down Sirène.
How to beat Glissando in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Since Glissando is a story boss in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you are required to defeat it to progress through the main campaign. Most of its attacks are well telegraphed, but they can be confusing to dodge/parry at first.
While this boss doesn’t deal as much damage on attacks as compared to many others, there is one skill to look out for. Glissando can use Charm on party members, which can easily set you up for defeat.
A party member affected by Charm will not only lose a turn, but also attack other teammates. If you have strong damage-dealers in the team, it can quickly backfire. Thankfully, you can parry this attack too and prevent its status effect.
In case you are having problems parrying, equip Anti-Charm Pictos or use it as a Lumina across all characters to make the fight easier. Anti-Charm can be acquired after defeating Tisseur, who is an optional boss.
If you like exploration, chances are that you have already defeated Tisseur in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. But if not, we have a guide for that as well.
Party composition to fight Glissando:
Glissando is weak to Dark and Cold damage, making Sciel and Lune two of the best characters to pit against the boss. The third spot can be any character you want, but Verso will be better. The longer the fight goes on, the stronger Verso will become.
Rewards for defeating Glissando
The rewards for defeating Glissando aren’t the best, so if you are expecting another strong Pictos, get ready to be disappointed. Apart from the Resplendent Chroma Catalysta and story progression, there isn’t much to gain from this encounter.
Here are all the rewards for defeating Glissando in Clair Obscur Expedition 33:
- 43,248 XP
- 2,820 Chroma
- 1 Resplendent Chroma Catalyst
