How to defeat an Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2

The lands of Vermund and Battahl are full of dangerous creatures, such as the Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2, that you can encounter roaming in the world. This enemy was a menace to deal with in the first game, and Capcom more or less kept how they function the same. Defeating an Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not difficult, but they do pose a challenge because of their hunky stature.

This article explores how you can easily deal with an Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2. Read on to know more.

Tips and tricks to defeat an Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the powerful monsters you can find roaming in the game's environment (Image via Capcom)

Ogres are towering giants that you can find roaming in dark and dank dungeons and sometimes in the forests. They are aggressive creatures, and you have a high chance of running into them early on. Do not attempt to fight an Ogre in Dragon's Dogma 2 unless you are sufficiently leveled.

If you encounter one early on, try to sneak past them or take another path to reach your objective. They can easily end your life, even before you reach your goal of defeating the dragon.

Without further ado, let us get into some tips and tricks you can easily use to live through an Ogre encounter.

Ogres are aggressive and will hit like a truck in close-quarter scenarios. Try hitting them with throwables if you are playing a melee build. For archers and mages, it is better to keep your distance and shower them with arrows or spells.

Your pawns will often point out that Ogres gets excited when they see women. Your encounters will be heavily dependent on the number of females in the party, as you will have a hard time defeating them if you have too many female companions.

If you are using the archer class, try to shoot poison arrows at the Ogres. They take more damage.

at the Ogres. They take more damage. For Arisens who love playing as a mage, having debuffing spells that can stun the Ogres, such as sleep, will help you.

that can stun the Ogres, such as will help you. If you are grabbed by an Ogre, smash your buttons as fast as you can to escape before the beast can deal enormous damage.

Ogres are slow and clunky. They will take a lot of time to recover if they miss their attacks. Read their pattern and dodge incoming strikes before you can counterattack.

