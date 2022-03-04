How to defeat the Soldier of Godrick in Elden Ring

When first starting Elden Ring, players have to play through the tutorial. When they reach the end of the tutorial, they will stumble upon the mini-boss Soldier of Godrick, who will attack them and serve as the tutorial to how boss battles will function in this title.

But beating this first boss can be a hurdle some users need help to overcome. Here is how they can overcome this boss.

Beating the Soldier of Godrick in Elden Ring

Once gamers have been beaten by a giant spider boss, they will find themselves inside a cave in Elden Ring. This is an easy fight to miss if players find themselves walking out the exit door instead of entering the Cave of Knowledge during the tutorial.

To fight the Soldier of Godrick and see how combat works in Elden Ring, they should jump down into the darkness to face the boss.

Entering the arena to fight the Soldier of Godrick

Gamers will need to be prepared to face the Soldier of Godrick once they enter the Cave of Knowledge (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Once users jump down into the darkness, they should move straight down the corridor until they reach the arena where the Soldier of Godrick resides. Upon entering the arena, Soldier of Godrick will begin to rush towards them to strike them.

How gamers proceed from this point depends on the type of class they are playing.

Defeating Soldier of Godrick as a melee class

Those playing a melee-based build should be up close and personal with this boss. Players should dodge the easily telegraphed moves the boss does. Once the boss uses an attack and users evade it, they should rush in for their own attacks.

Doing this a few times will ensure they defeat the boss quickly and gain some runes needed to level up.

Besting the Soldier of Godrick as a spellcaster

Players will need to stay at range as a spellcaster and dodge the blows to avoid taking critical damage (Image via Elden Ring)

For users who choose to fight as spellcasters, staying at range and dodging the attacks when they come is key to winning this battle. When at range, gamers have the advantage of hitting Soldier of Godrick with little risk. However, he will quickly close the gap, and they must dodge the attacks to avoid taking significant damage.

Stay at range and evade attacks to overwhelm him quickly.

Reward for defeating Soldier of Godrick

When players defeat the Soldier of Godrick, they are rewarded with runes, which can be spent on leveling up and other items they need during their playthrough. Besides serving as a good tutorial for combat, it also provides a nice monetary incentive at the beginning of the game for users to get a head start on their rune collection.

