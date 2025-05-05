To defeat Sorrowful Chapelier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you must be prudent with your resources. Considering this boss constantly applies negative effects like Exhaust and Silence, AP management is extremely important. On that note, it remains one of the most tedious boss battles in the game, where defense takes precedence.

Having said that, here's how to defeat Sorrowful Chapelier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Method to defeat Sorrowful Chapelier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

To defeat Sorrowful Chapelier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, your party should contain characters who can replenish AP with their skills. For example, Verso’s Paradigm Shift is an excellent choice. The Cleansing Tint picto is also quite valuable during this battle as it removes status effects.

Best skills to use

Gustave in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Recovery (Gustave)

Burning Canvas (Maelle)

Combustion (Maelle)

Fleuret Fury (Maelle)

Dark Cleansing (Sciel)

Intervention (Sciel)

Leadership (Verso)

How to beat Sorrowful Chapelier

You must defeat Sorrowful Chapelier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || Youtube/@Jason's Video Games Source)

Sorrowful Chapelier is not that difficult of a boss fight if you can keep track of his debuffs. As he constantly applies Exhaust (prevents AP gain) on a random team member, make sure to use skills or pictos to gain AP back or cleanse the debuff, respectively.

Another tricky thing to keep track of is the orbiting masks. These can potentially Silence any one of your team members, so it is highly advisable to shoot them down. In that way, you will not have to worry about dodging these masks while dealing damage to the boss.

The Sorrowful Chapelier boss has three types of attacks. Here is how to deal with each one:

Orbiting Masks : Best to destroy these when you get your turn. If you wish to dodge them, wait for them to come close.

: Best to destroy these when you get your turn. If you wish to dodge them, wait for them to come close. Single target attack : You can either parry or dodge these attacks according to your preference. These are easily predictable as they have a distinct high-pitched sound cue.

: You can either parry or dodge these attacks according to your preference. These are easily predictable as they have a distinct high-pitched sound cue. Multiple target attack: Sorrowful Chapelier attacks three times with his axe. It is highly advisable to dodge these attacks, as you can only parry two of them.

This covers everything you need to know about defeating Sorrowful Chapelier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. This will be easier to complete if you can manage your resources properly and use your AP effectively.

