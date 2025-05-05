To defeat Creation in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you will need to achieve a proper build. Creation is one of the final bosses in the game, who appears at the end of the final act. This is one of the most challenging battles in the game, so buckle up.

Here is how to defeat Creation in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Method to defeat Creation in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

To defeat Creation in Clair Obscur Expedition 33, you will first need to build the proper party. Considering this is towards the end of the game, you should have a decent idea of which characters you are most comfortable with.

It is important to note that underleveled characters, even if you are comfortable using them, are not advisable to use as it will be extremely difficult to match the power of Creation.

Best skills to use

Maelle in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The best skills to use during the battle would be defensive stances and ones that produce fire damage. Here is a list of the best skills:

Spark (Maelle)

Rain of Fire (Maelle)

Focused Foretell (Sciel)

Final Path (Sciel)

Twilight Slash (Sciel)

From Fire (Verso)

How to beat Creation

You must defeat Creation in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || Youtube/@Yohanes Aditya)

You must learn to time your dodges properly before starting your battle against Creation, as his attacks often damage multiple party members at once. Here, Verso’s Paradigm Shift skill will be extremely useful as it will keep recharging your AP bar.

The phase changes during the battle are the trickiest. It will happen twice, once when Creation falls under 66% of his health and the other when it dips below 33%. You can notice these by his shields and void orbs. This is where Sciel’s Gradient Attack skill will come in handy. Just keep in mind that removing the shields is much more important than trying to save up AP for increased damage later on.

The battle against Creation will test your patience as a warrior. Simply keep dodging and sneak in attacks whenever you can, which will ultimately help you take down this powerful boss.

That concludes our guide to defeating Creation in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Remember, brute forcing your way through this battle will not work, so remain composed and time your strikes to succeed.

