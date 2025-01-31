How to destroy a Tank in Sniper Elite Resistance

Tanks in Sniper Elite Resistance pose a significant threat to the playable character as they can significantly reduce his health with a single hit. As you go through the missions, you will encounter these armored vehicles that can hinder your path to the objective. Moreover, regular weapons or grenades won’t cause any damage to their armor but only alert nearby enemies and get you into trouble.

While you can often avoid detection from such armored vehicles, there are specific missions where destroying them is your only option. Moreover, destroying a Tank will reward you with a "Tank Terminator" ribbon in-game.

This article guides you on how to destroy a Tank in the title.

Sniper Elite Resistance: How to destroy a Tank

Use a Satchel Charge

There are mainly two ways to destroy a Tank in the game. The first method is to use a Satchel Charge. To do so, head toward the vehicle safely and place the Satchel between its two exhausts. You can then light the fuse quickly or slowly, depending on when you want it to explode.

Trending

Place Satchel charge between its two exhausts (Image via Rebellion)

Read more: All weapon workbench locations in Sniper Elite: Resistance

Once done, move to a safe location and wait to witness the Tank's destruction. However, if you want to make it quicker, you can simply shoot the Satchel Charge to trigger the explosion immediately.

Use a sniper rifle

Another way to blow is by using a sniper rifle with Armor Piercing Rounds. During your missions, you can often find various types of ammo placed on tables or inside bunkers. Similarly, you can get the Armor Piercing Rounds from the map and use them in your rifle. Additionally, you can switch between regular ammunition and the armor-piercing variant, depending on the situation you face.

Use Armor Piercing ammo in Sniper (Image via Rebellion)

Check out: Sniper Elite: Resistance: Behind Enemy Lines walkthrough

Now, after loading the ammo into your sniper rifle, you can simply shoot at the Tank in its backside from any distance to blow it up. This can be a great way to destroy the armored vehicle, as you can do so without being detected by enemies.

Check out the links below for more Sniper Elite Resistance guide articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.