How to download Minecraft 1.17 caves and cliffs update-themed Beta (Snapshot): Step by step guide

Minecraft is due to receive a major update come mid-2021, as announced by Mojang in the Minecraft Live Event. The update will focus on a new mob as well as several additions in key areas of the game that looks to add a tonne of variety and excitement in the game.

No exact date has been unveiled for the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update in Minecraft. Mojang has, however, released a Snapshot for the Java Edition of the game, while the Bedrock Edition receives a Caves and Cliffs-themed Beta.

Snapshots are essentially testing versions of Minecraft released so as to gather feedback relating to the upcoming update for the game and fix any prevailing issues ahead of launch.

Downloading a Snapshot in Minecraft: Java Edition is fairly straightforward and shouldn't take too much time.

How to download Snapshots in Minecraft: Java Edition

To install the latest Minecraft Snapshot, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Minecraft Launcher.

2. Select the "Installations" tab.

3. Toggle "Enable Snapshots".

This will download and install the latest Minecraft Snapshot available. Players can then proceed to provide direct feedback by trying out the game. This is done so as the player can enjoy new content, which in turn, will provide feedback to the devs in terms of any issues encountered by players during their time in the game.

Minecraft's expansive nature makes it an extremely tricky game to introduce updates in as several systems are co-reliant on each other to work together and provide a seamless experience to the player.

Each seemingly little change in the game meta can lead to bigger consequences that is not easily antiticpated in the beginning. Thus, Snapshots and Beta versions of Minecraft are essential to improve the game experience and make the introduction of updates seamless.

