How to drop your backpack in Death Stranding 2

Cargo management is fairly important in Death Stranding 2. With the sequel’s added focus on stealth and combat, carrying too much can easily weigh you down or blow your cover. Thankfully, Kojima Productions included a feature that lets you drop your backpack and move freely when the situation demands it.

This guide will walk you through how to ditch your backpack in Death Stranding 2.

How to take off your backpack in Death Stranding 2

To remove your backpack in Death Stranding 2 On The Beach, hold Up on the D-Pad to open your cargo menu. From there, look at the top-left icon on the wheel — that’s the offload backpack option. Hold your joystick in that direction and close the menu. Sam will immediately take off his backpack and drop it at your feet.

Dropping the backpack helps Sam become agile and stealthy before sneaking into enemy territory (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment // YouTube/@ theRadBrad)

Once it’s on the ground, you’ll see its icon on your mini-map and HUD, including a marker with your player ID hovering above the cargo.

When to drop your backpack

Taking off your backpack can drastically improve your mobility and stealth. When overloaded, Sam moves more slowly, turns less smoothly, and becomes much more noticeable to enemies. Dropping the pack makes sneaking around or engaging in combat much faster.

It’s especially useful when infiltrating enemy camps or passing through BT zones. Sam becomes harder to spot, and hiding in tall grass or behind low obstacles becomes way more effective. Plus, in combat, your backpack can also take damage or even get knocked off. Dropping it in a safe spot helps you keep cargo intact, essential for earning S-Rank deliveries.

Without the backpack, you’ll only be able to carry cargo that fits on your suit or in handheld slots. So make sure to return and pick it up once you’re done clearing enemies. Losing valuable deliveries because you left your backpack behind can be a serious setback.

Dropping your backpack in Death Stranding 2 is a smart tactical option that adds another layer to the game’s already deep cargo system. Whether you’re sneaking past BTs or preparing for a firefight, knowing when to lighten your load can make all the difference.

