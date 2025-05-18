How to dry cash in Cash Cleaner Simulator

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 18, 2025 12:51 GMT
Cash Cleaner Simulator is available on PC via Steam (Image via Forklift Interactive)
Cash Cleaner Simulator is available on PC via Steam (Image via Forklift Interactive)

As the name suggests, Cash Cleaner Simulator revolves around cleaning dirty cash for the underworld to make it useful again. An essential part of this process is to dry the washed bills. For this, you will need multiple items, including a dryer. However, the difficult part is to unlock this dryer. You will only get your hands on this item after reaching a certain stage in the game.

That said, mentioned below is how you can easily unlock the dryer and use it to dry cash in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Unlocking the dryer in Cash Cleaner Simulator

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Dryer can only be unlocked via yellow-marked quests (Image via Forklift Interactive)
Dryer can only be unlocked via yellow-marked quests (Image via Forklift Interactive)

To unlock the dryer, you must complete the yellow quests. There are two types of quests: ones marked with a red label, and the others labelled yellow. While the red ones help you gain reputation and money, the yellow ones can get you access to items such as the dryer. So, you must spend your time on both of these quests.

However, the reward you will get after completing the yellow-marked quests is random. So you must try your luck and complete a few missions to unlock the dryer. Don't worry, though — this is an early-game item you can get pretty easily.

Once you have the dryer in your inventory, you can easily use it to dry out the bills by following these steps:

  • Get the money and put it inside the dryer.
  • Interact with the dryer to see an option to start it. Press the mentioned key/ button to activate it.
  • It will take roughly 30 seconds to dry out the bills.
  • Once the entire process is done, open the door to collect the cash.

Check out our other Cash Cleaner Simulator guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications