How to dry cash in Cash Cleaner Simulator

As the name suggests, Cash Cleaner Simulator revolves around cleaning dirty cash for the underworld to make it useful again. An essential part of this process is to dry the washed bills. For this, you will need multiple items, including a dryer. However, the difficult part is to unlock this dryer. You will only get your hands on this item after reaching a certain stage in the game.

That said, mentioned below is how you can easily unlock the dryer and use it to dry cash in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Unlocking the dryer in Cash Cleaner Simulator

Dryer can only be unlocked via yellow-marked quests (Image via Forklift Interactive)

To unlock the dryer, you must complete the yellow quests. There are two types of quests: ones marked with a red label, and the others labelled yellow. While the red ones help you gain reputation and money, the yellow ones can get you access to items such as the dryer. So, you must spend your time on both of these quests.

However, the reward you will get after completing the yellow-marked quests is random. So you must try your luck and complete a few missions to unlock the dryer. Don't worry, though — this is an early-game item you can get pretty easily.

Once you have the dryer in your inventory, you can easily use it to dry out the bills by following these steps:

Get the money and put it inside the dryer.

Interact with the dryer to see an option to start it. Press the mentioned key/ button to activate it.

It will take roughly 30 seconds to dry out the bills.

Once the entire process is done, open the door to collect the cash.

