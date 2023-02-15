How to easily catch and tame Shiny magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Based on the Harry Potter franchise and its spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hogwarts Legacy features a host of unique and magical beasts that players can not only come face-to-face while exploring the open-world map, but even tame, if required. A good chunk of players will immediately be able to recognize several of these fantastic beasts from the Potterverse films as well as the books.

Similar to the Pokemon video game series from Game Freak and Nintendo, the fantastic beasts in Hogwarts Legacy can be captured to either farm crafting materials or breed them using the Vivarium in the Room of Requirement. Just like how "Pocket Monsters" can be trained and bonded with in Pokemon, players can form connections with their chosen magical creature(s) in Hogwarts Legacy.

With a wide variety of different magical creatures present, players may encounter Shiny beasts, which are fairly rare to spot and more difficult to catch and tame. These Shiny beasts appear very rarely and have a very low chance of appearing in the open-world, which makes them fairly special amongst all of the beasts that you can catch and tame in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fortunately, there are a few tricks that you can use to catch these elusive Shiny monsters on the open-world map of Hogwarts Legacy. Although their spawn rates are randomized and naturally low, there are a few ways to force them to spawn near their dens in order to catch these fantastical Shiny beasts. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you find and tame Shiny magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find Shiny magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

The magical creatures that you find in the game generally appear near their designated dens across the map of Hogwarts Legacy. Much like their normal-colored brethren, Shiny beasts spawn near dens. However, their spawn rate is fairly low in comparison, making the task of encountering them more of a challenge. You may need to switch between multiple day and night cycles before you even spot one of these Shiny creatures in the open-world map.

How to differentiate between Shiny beasts and regular magical creatures

As a general rule of thumb, the Shiny fantastical beasts are always of a different color than the regular ones. For example, the normal variant of Puffskeins is either gray, brown, or red in color, whereas the Shiny variant is white-colored. It's possible that you won't immediately recognize a Shiny creature by the color of its fur or other external features.

This is where the second and most important distinguishing feature comes into play, i.e., Shiny beasts will always have a "star icon" in front of their nameplate, which is a much easier way to tell them apart from the regular variant.

In fact, it's even possible that you might have already caught a few Shiny beasts during your adventures in Hogwarts Legacy. You can easily check whether the creatures you've already caught are Shiny or not by checking the "Magical Beasts" tab in your inventory.

How to catch Shiny magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

As mentioned earlier, the spawn rate of Shiny beasts is low, and you'll have to be extremely lucky to catch a glimpse of these rare creatures. Fortunately, there's a special technique that can help you force Shiny magical beasts to spawn in the game. It involves a bit of cheating (reloading saves), but is easily the fastest and most efficient way to grab Shiny creatures in Hogwarts Legacy.

First, you need to find the beast species whose Shiny variant you want to catch.

Approach the den of this creature on the map. While there's always a low chance of Shiny creatures appearing near the dens, it's highly unlikely that you will spot one often.

Next, go ahead and catch a few of the beasts near the den, even if they aren't Shiny. This will force the game to repopulate the area with a fresh batch of the same creatures, which may have a Shiny variant.

After catching a few of the beasts near the den, open your map and press the button prompt to change the day-night cycle.

After changing the time of day, manually save your game.

Next, you need to reload your recently-made save by pressing 'Reload From Last Save.'

This will forcefully spawn a new set of magical beasts in the area, with a high chance of containing a Shiny variant.

Repeat this cycle a few times until you catch a Shiny beast.

It should be noted that despite their rare spawn rate, Shiny magical beasts are essentially the same as their regular counterparts. As always, you can catch them using the Disillusionment spell and the Nab-Sack before taking them to the Vivarium in order to tame and breed them.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch version set to come out on July 25, 2023.

