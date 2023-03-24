How to easily defeat Ramon in Resident Evil 4 remake

Before resuming the mission to rescue Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake, it is necessary to defeat Ramon. The Lord of the Castle will distract Leon Kennedy while Jack Krauser escapes with the President's daughter. This fight was the longest and most stressful one for me in the game.

Ramon can one-shot the player if they get too close, but the player must be in firing range at all times. He’s capable of dealing solid damage and slowing the player down. The majority of this match will be spent on the run. However, Ramon is a pushover if the player is good at staying on their toes.

Here's what you need to know about the Resident Evil 4 remake fight.

Ramon in the Resident Evil 4 remake is an incredibly challenging boss

In the Resident Evil 4 remake, Ramon takes on the form of a large, carnivorous flower. When the door opens wide, you can see the body of the castle's lord, and that will be your objective. The moment he appears, I unloaded all of my shotgun shells to get as much damage as possible before he closes up and runs away.

Ramon will slither up the walls and get away from the player, and the only time it’s vulnerable is when the flower is open. This Resident Evil 4 remake fight frequently spits out blobs of bile that can be shot. He constantly darts in and out of range, and when he shows up in phase 1, he spits a wave of black bile at you.

It doesn’t hit hard, but they slow you down and staggers Leon in this Resident Evil 4 remake fight. You can hit him during these if you’re quick on the draw. The first wave of bile sprays in a line, so you have time to shoot and then dodge.

If he gets near you, run. If he’s charging your way, run. Ramon is capable of one-shotting you in Resident Evil 4 Remake if you’re too close. The flower chomps down and eats Leon Kennedy.

You will spend a lot of time running around during this fight. Fortunately, you’ll occasionally see ammo drops and gunpowder from the bile blobs that he occasionally shoots out. You can unlock a trophy if you throw a grenade into the flower's open mouth.

You'll keep running and shooting whenever you see an opening until you can melee and stab the parasite/glowing part of the flower. You can also flashbang him to force the petals of the parasite flower open as well. When you weaken it, he’ll drop to the first floor, so run down quickly and stab Ramon in the face.

The lines of black bile come more frequently, and it seems like Ramon dives at the player more during phase 2 of this Resident Evil 4 remake boss battle. You’ll spend a fair amount of time in this phase simply running away until you have an opening to resume shooting.

In this phase, Ramon will also fly across the stage, spitting a wave of black goo in a straight line. However, he also turns, spitting this down on another section right after. Depending on where you stand, you can avoid this, even when it falls on top of you.

Ramon also spits it in a line in the air instead of on the ground. You can likely stand behind the pillar to avoid this in the Resident Evil 4 remake fight. Continue to get in a shot whenever you can. He will also occasionally dash at you and headbutt you with the flower.

This boss gets even more aggressive in the last part of the stage. He dashes at you more frequently and spits up more bile. It deals far more damage in this phase than previously.

However, the boss does open up more in this phase, leaving himself vulnerable to more pistol shots. Take as many shots as possible while staying mobile enough for these blasts of goo. The boss can and will fire repeated lines of bile in the final moments of the battle. But it won't be long before you've defeated Ramon Salazar.

From there, you can pursue Jack Krauser and ultimately settle the score with him once and for all. There will be a few fights and a lengthy, drawn-out, trap-filled gauntlet, so be prepared. If you want to know more about the Resident Evil 4 remake, our review is here.

