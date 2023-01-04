How to easily defeat Terros in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Vault of the Incarnates raid

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Vault of the Incarnates raid has opened up the second wing for Raid Finder players. Traditional raid groups could already tackle this content in any order they saw fit, but the Raid Finder will come out in waves. Each wing has a set of bosses to overcome.

Wing 2, along with Kurog Grimtotem and Sennarth, also has the might of Terros. One of the best things about this boss is that he drops an item that unlocks a very cool Otturk mount, Iskaara Trader’s Otturk. You need the Terros’s Captive Core item for that.

Terros is an easier boss in the Vault of the Incarnates raid for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While he cannot be moved around, his attacks and abilities represent more what’s known as a “gear check.” The group must have suitable, raid-level gear and solid DPS to overcome this boss.

He has fewer attacks than the other bosses in this wing, but they are still dangerous. One of the most important attacks to be aware of is Rock Blast. You want to soak it up as a team and get out of the way because a follow-up Aftershock will arrive. Healers will have to put in some work here.

You could wind up afflicted by Awakened Earth at the same time. This will make an Earth eruption pop up beneath you and knock you back. You can still soak the Rock Blast, but you’re going to damage nearby allies every 2 seconds until it’s destroyed.

Instead, group the Awakened Earth targets and let Terro’s Concussive Slam deal with it. This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight attack deals Physical damage in a line and increases damage taken by 45% for 45 seconds. It also destroys any Awakened Earth caught in the attack.

This can get overwhelming, though. If there are around 5 pillars, put them into two groups, but make note you’ll have to wait for another Concussive Slam. You’ll want to tank swap at this point too.

That 45% extra damage debuff is a terrifying experience. Another ability in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight fight is Shattering Impact. It’s easy enough to deal with - move out of the way. It spawns under your feet.

As this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight continues, the boss builds energy. At 100 energy, he uses a cone blast, Resonating Annihilation. It will remove a portion of the floor from the raid. That’s why this is a gear check - if he uses this ability 4 times, the raid wipes since you have no ground to stand on.

This quarter of the zone is now unstable, afflicted with Resonating Aftermath. It damages anyone in the unsafe zone until they leave it or die. That means you need to have a group that can deal enough damage to this foe before that happens. That means everyone needs to have raid-level gear, Mythic+ gear, or something of that nature.

In Heroic Mode, besides being stronger, the Fractured Rubble leave behind Resonant Aftermath puddles. You don’t want to stand in those. That makes the amount of room you have to maneuver in even smaller.

This boss drops item-level loot, ranging from 389 to 415, depending on whether you’re on Raid Finder to Mythic difficulty.

Loot table

Rumbling Ruby: Trinket

Trinket Quake-Detecting Seismostaff: Two-Handed Weapon (Staff)

Two-Handed Weapon (Staff) Terro’s Captive Core: Neck (Miscellaneous)

Neck (Miscellaneous) Fused Shale Waistband: Wasit (Leather)

Wasit (Leather) Compressed Cultist’s Frock: Chest (Cloth)

Chest (Cloth) Faultline Mantle: Shoulder (Mail)

Shoulder (Mail) Awakened Planar Pillar: Two-Handed Weapon (Staff)

Two-Handed Weapon (Staff) Gaze of the Living Quarry: Head (Plate)

Head (Plate) Enduring Shard of Terros: One-Handed Weapon (Dagger)

If your raid group has difficulty overcoming this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight battle, you should evaluate your DPS rotation and gear. Going to do Dragon Isles World Quests, Mythics, and similar activities can help increase your item level to make this boss one you can defeat.

