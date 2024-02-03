Success isn’t cheap, so you must know how to easily farm money in Persona 3 Reload. Weapons are expensive, and so is spending time at places like the arcade or the movie theater. As you’re increasing your social stats or character levels, you’re going to need plenty of money. There are times in the game where if you don’t have at least 100K Yen, you’re going to be a little frustrated.

There are no glitches or exploits to easily farm money in Persona 3 Reload that we’re aware of. Instead, we’ll offer you some tips for getting as much Yen in your pockets as possible. There are ways you can influence it, but it will be up to you to put in the work - and perhaps get a bit lucky.

Tips to easily farm money in Persona 3 Reload

Climb as high as you can each time (Image via Atlus)

Whether you’re buying items from the monthly TV program or new weapons, you’ll need to know how to easily farm money in Persona 3 Reload. It’s not cheap to be a hero, so you’ll need all the latest equipment. Money also comes in handy when re-summoning your Persona - you’ll spend a lot of time in the Velvet Room.

One significant change to this game makes the challenge of farming Yen so much easier. The Fatigue system is gone, so players don’t have to worry about their party getting sick or fatigued for staying too long in Tartarus. You’re free to go here as often as you want, but with that in mind, I recommend going as deep into Tartarus as you can in one go.

Instead of stressing out about insufficient SP or HP, keep going until you can’t anymore. This allows you to farm many money-sellable items and defeat as many monsters as possible. Another thing I recommend to make this a little easier is to get SP Draining Skills.

Pick the Coin Cards for free money (Image via Atlus)

It’s expensive and rare to restore your SP, so having a Persona that allows for this will make life so much easier. After all, this is a very long game, so you’ll need to stack as much money as possible to cover all eventualities.

Another tip is to Choose the Coin Card as often as possible in Shuffle Time. Especially once you start collecting all the Major Arcana in a run. That levels up your Shuffle Time, increasing the rewards. You also want to have an array of Persona that smash through enemies as efficiently as possible to easily farm money in Persona 3 Reload.

Sell the stuff you don't need anymore for extra money (Image via Atlus)

Another thing I highly recommend, once it’s available to you, is to visit the Fortune Teller. Do this before you head into Tartarus. Spend the 3,000 yen to get a Rarity Fortune, so you have a greater chance of encountering rare shadows in Tartarus. This is an amazing way to farm money, exp, and equipment.

You also want to make sure to sell all your extra junk and weapons. This can make your money supply stack up faster than you might realize. Another final tip is to not underestimate how useful part-time jobs are. Not only do they increase your stats, but they also give you a solid amount of money each time you go.

