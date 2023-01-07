How to easily farm Tallstrider Sinew in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a plethora of crafting reagents to farm across the Dragon Isles. One of the most flexible and valuable ones in the entire expansion is the rare Tallstrider Sinew, which can be used in a large number of crafting patterns. It can also be used to purchase cosmetics and pets.

Tallstrider Sinew can be found on many mobs across the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion, but it’s worth noting that it can be a very frustrating item to farm. However, it’s worth gathering, regardless of whether you want to make money or dive deeper into crafting.

One of the best places to farm Tallstrider Sinew in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is off of Swift Hornstriders

One exciting change in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is that some crafting materials are also a currency for other items. The Tallstrider Sinew, for example, is a currency for a series of cosmetics at faction vendors across the Dragon Isles.

In addition, you can craft gear alongside the rare material Spark of Ingenuity. This gear is incredibly powerful, but it’s not cheap to build. Unfortunately, it will probably be outclassed by equipment that comes in the next patch. Hopefully, Tallstrider Sinew will continue to be useful as the expansion continues.

Naturally, Tallstrider Sinew are farmed off of the various Tallstrider mobs that spawn across the Dragon Isles, particularly on the Ohn’ahran Plains. They also spawn on Thaldraszus, but the glut of them can be found on the plains. You can also fish them up in Thaldraszus (51.0, 47.2), but they are a rare drop.

One of the best places to farm them is likely off of Swift Hornstriders. As soon as you ride into the Ohn’ahran Plains from the Waking Shore, you will find groups of them walking around.

These are also incredibly aggressive animals. As they get closer to death, they will call for help. This could easily leave you fighting five or six at a time. You can find them around the following locations:

First Swift Hornstrider location

77.6, 18.6

77.4, 19.6

75.6, 22.0

77.0, 22.6

It’s recommended to play a class good at soloing large groups or do this farming with a friend, preferably one who doesn’t care about Tallstrider Sinew, so maybe they’ll give/sell you theirs. That’s because they seem to have a pretty rough drop rate. Specifically, a 10% drop rate.

Swift Hornstrider (Ohn’ahran Plains) and Swiftfoot Tallstrider (Thaldraszus) mobs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight have a 10% chance to drop Tallstrider Sinew. There are a few others that have a lesser chance on the plains, ranging from 9% to 2%. You can find the Swiftfoot Tallstriders around the coordinates below:

Swiftfoot Tallstrider locations

50.8, 46.6

50.0, 48.8

50.0, 47.8

I provided a few specific coordinates for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight monster because the main farming point on the Ohn’ahran Plains is incredibly easy to find.

It’s recommended that you clear a group and fly to the next one to farm it. You can also find packs of Swift Hornstriders on a peninsula around the coordinates below:

Swift Hornstrider locations

66.8, 31.8

68.0, 33.6

68.6, 34.2

Tallstrider Sinew are a little on the rarer side. On average, they sell for 500 gold a piece in auction halls, though that will vary from server to server. These materials aren’t soulbound, so you can trade or purchase them at your leisure.

Besides crafting materials, you can go to several Renown vendors and trade Tallstrider Sinew, alongside other materials, to unlock Dragonriding customizations, pets, and other cosmetic gear. However, the best use for them, without a doubt, is crafting or selling them to make a profit.

Poll : 0 votes