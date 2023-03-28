How to enable Contextual Tap in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest battle royale title that is supported on various platforms like PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The lack of buttons on a controller compels players to bind the same key for different actions, like interacting with the environment or reloading their weapons.

The game supports keyboard & mouse and controller inputs for playing. However, players using the former input method can assign separate buttons for different tasks. The developers introduced a button-behavior option to tackle this problem. This feature allows a key to have different functions depending on the way gamers press the controller's buttons.

This article will outline the best way to enable Contextual Tap in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 guide: Steps to enable Contextual Tap for controllers

Warzone 2 has emerged as a competitive battle royale title that contains both strategic and fun elements. Players utilizing controllers usually run into a few issues during active combat when trying to interact with an item. The button behavior usually prioritizes reloading over interacting and can put someone in a difficult situation.

Players can follow the steps listed below to quickly change the way the button behaves in Warzone 2.

Launch Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Navigate to the Settings tab. Select the Controller input method. Navigate to the Gameplay section. Find and click on the "Interact/Reload Behavior Menu” option. Select the required mode from Prioritize Interact and Prioritize Reload.

The button natively features two functions assigned to it depending on the way it's activated. One is assigned to a simple press-and-release, and the other is assigned to the press-and-hold mode.

The battle royale is set to prioritize reloading over interacting by default as most players want to have quick access to weapon-related functions. However, the game provides an option to change this button behavior.

Contextual Tap

The contextual tap feature allows players to prioritize one function over another with the same button. If the primary function is reloading the gun, players can simply tap the button to start the reload animation. But this can be altered to tap and hold, and use the quick tap to interact with Warzone 2’s environment.

Interacting with the environment contains various functions like opening doors, picking up weapons, and putting loot inside the backpack. Prioritizing interaction over reloading can cause hindrance in certain situations as players have to tap and hold the button to start reloading. The small amount of time that is lost during this process can prove fatal in an intense gunfight.

The ability to loot up quickly with a single tap can help players while dropping in a hot zone with several enemy operators. Looting up guns faster provides an upper hand while engaging in the first gunfights. It is also useful when trying to switch weapons from the ground up while participating on the battlefield.

It is important to note that both behavior prioritizations have their own set of quirks that can affect a player’s gameplay. The best possible results can only be gained with hours of grind. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more guides.

