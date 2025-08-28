How to escape the cave in Metal Gear Solid Delta

To escape the cave in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, this section comes right after completing the Ocelot fight. Snake is dropped into the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch, a pitch-black maze where visibility is nearly zero. At first, you may feel completely blind, but there is a way through. Moreover, the cave is filled with useful gear if you take the time to search for it.

This guide will help you escape the cave in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Escape the cave in Metal Gear Solid Delta walkthrough

If it's pitch black, be patient until you torch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

When you first enter the cave, it is pitch dark. Snake’s “EYES” stat takes about two minutes to adjust naturally. Wait until things brighten up slightly. Once you can see, take the northeast path. This leads you to a chamber with three branching routes.

The first thing you’ll want is a light source. Go down the northwest path until you reach a small waterfall area. Near the glowing mushrooms, you’ll spot a torch made from white birch. This is your first real tool for exploring. You can swing it with Left Click/R2, or swing continuously with a double tap. Light or extinguish it using R/Square.

If it’s still too dark, keep checking the map to confirm you’re on the right track.

How to get the Night Vision Goggles in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Night Vision Goggles location in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

From the waterfall area, look southwest and move forward carefully (watch the ledge). Soon, you’ll find a tunnel marked by glowing mushrooms. Crawl through to reach a large bat-filled chamber. There’s not much here - immediately head east, crawl again, and you’ll come to a bigger cave that has natural light pouring in.

This area is crucial as it has a Kerotan, Night Vision Goggles, and AK-47 ammo. Collect everything, then drop into the water hole.

Swimming through the cave

As soon as you’re underwater, swim southwest through the tunnel as quickly as possible. A full oxygen gauge barely covers the distance, so don’t hesitate. Once you surface, swim south to circle back to your original spawn point. From there, loop northeast to return to the cavern with the three paths.

Make sure to escape the underwater section fast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

This time, take the middle tunnel. Crawl through until you reach the waterfall’s upper level. There’s a Ga-ko frog collectible here, sitting on top of the rocks. Shoot it before moving on. From there, follow the northeast route until you re-enter Chyornaya Peschera Cave proper.

More loot and prep before the Boss

As soon as you enter, equip the Night Vision Goggles to clearly see the right-hand path. This leads to a side chamber containing the M37 Shotgun and extra Mk22 ammo. From here, crawl north through a tunnel - you’ll eventually find the Snow Camo.

Keep moving west, and you’ll come across crabs and snakes. They’re good for food if your stamina is low. Equip Water Camo and Brown Face Paint if you have them. Add the M37, Grenades, Smoke Grenades, and White Phosphorus (WP) Grenades to your loadout as you’ll need them soon. Don’t forget Bug Juice as well, since insects are a hassle in the cave.

Boss fight: The Pain

The Pain in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Eventually, a cutscene introducing The Pain will play. This boss fight takes place in a big arena with two platforms you can use. After defeating him, move forward. If you take him out non-lethally, you’ll unlock the Hornet Stripe Camo (just climb onto his platform before leaving).

Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The exit from the north into Ponizovje South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Once The Pain is dealt with, the path to the Cave Entrance opens up. This stretch is more straightforward:

The corridor is long and mostly linear.

You’ll run into loot and wildlife, so stock up as you go.

Watch out for a side cave containing a Kerotan, as it’s trapped with claymores, so move carefully.

At the very end, another cutscene will play, introducing Hover Soldiers. Push forward, and you’ll finally escape the cave in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

