How to farm Bees in Grounded 2

Bees in Grounded 2 can be challenging to find and farm, as they tend to move around in search of nectar from flowers. This makes the loot that each Bee drops in the game even more valuable and sought-after. All the drops have their own uses and act as crucial resources for crafting weapons, armor, and more. The Bees are neutral creatures in the game and can be hunted down if you target some of the locations where they frequently appear.This article will highlight how to find and farm Bees in Grounded 2.Where to find Bees in Grounded 2?Here is a quick guide that you can use to find Bees in Grounded 2:One of the best places to find Bees is on top of the rock present near the Northern end of the map. You can locate this area by finding the arched walls of the Statue region directly within the Ceremony part of the map. The bees can generally be found on top of the rock.On the sides of the Picnic Table, you can find Bees trying to find nectar. You might need to look around a bit, as they can sit around on the edges vertically.You can also find Bees at the Snackbar area. However, they might not stay around for long and fly away.Bees in Grounded 2 can be very unpredictable when it comes to landing on spots and flying away. However, they are mostly roaming around areas with flowers and only rest up in nearby spots. This makes them easy to spot from clearings on the ground and even places with some height.How can you farm Bees in Grounded 2Bees are neutral by nature and will likely only attack you to defend themselves when under threat. They are quite strong and can deal damage, so it's best to be prepared for a long fight before engaging. Bees are weak against Sour attacks and Slashes, but defend well against Smashing attacks.The Bees generally go to sleep at night, so you can survey areas around the Park to look for their location and then launch attacks later. This can make your expedition quite easy instead of having to put up fights in a head-on situation. The Bees also seem to have a 3-day respawn timer and so you would need to farm the locations periodically for resources.All drops from Bees in Grounded 2Here are all the items that Bees drop in Grounded 2:Bee StingerBee FuzzPollenThese items can be used to craft weapons and parts of armor. They are good materials that can be gathered to create primary or backup weapons to pair with other armor sets.