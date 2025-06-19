The option to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered unlocks quite early on in the game, allowing you to move through the various parts of the game quickly. The latest remake of Raidou Kuzunoha vs the Soulless Army brings back one of ATLUS's classic titles with new colors and a few improvements to align the game with the modern releases.

This article will cover how to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered.

Fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered explained

Select the Express Streetcar option to travel (Image via ATLUS)

The ability to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered is unlocked during Chapter 1, after you visit Daidouji Mansion for the first time by following the plot. You will reach this area quite early on, and after doing some investigation in the mansion, you will unlock the Streetcar System that will allow you to fast travel.

The Streetcar can take you around the city, or even the Dark Realm. But keep in mind that you need to visit any area beforehand to travel to it. Once you travel to a part of the map normally, you will be able to use the street card to go back to the particular area.

You can travel to places you have already visited (Image via ATLUS)

Here is how to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered:

Once you have unlocked the ability, bring up your menu by hitting the Menu button on the controller or the Tab key on the Keyboard.

Select the Express Streetcar option from here.

Travel to any part of the map where you wish to go.

Keep in mind that visiting certain areas will cost you Yen, and you cannot travel if you don't have them. It is ideal for you to save some money, especially if you want to use the fast travel option often in RAIDOU Remastered.

As you progress through the plot of the game, more areas will be made available, allowing you to traverse the city to your liking.

That covers how to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered. You can check more related guides by clicking on the links below.

