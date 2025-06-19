How to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jun 19, 2025 16:12 GMT
fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered
A guide on how to fast travel (Image via ATLUS)

The option to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered unlocks quite early on in the game, allowing you to move through the various parts of the game quickly. The latest remake of Raidou Kuzunoha vs the Soulless Army brings back one of ATLUS's classic titles with new colors and a few improvements to align the game with the modern releases.

Ad

This article will cover how to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered.

Fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered explained

Select the Express Streetcar option to travel (Image via ATLUS)
Select the Express Streetcar option to travel (Image via ATLUS)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The ability to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered is unlocked during Chapter 1, after you visit Daidouji Mansion for the first time by following the plot. You will reach this area quite early on, and after doing some investigation in the mansion, you will unlock the Streetcar System that will allow you to fast travel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also Read: All Graphics Settings and Controls in Raidou Remastered

The Streetcar can take you around the city, or even the Dark Realm. But keep in mind that you need to visit any area beforehand to travel to it. Once you travel to a part of the map normally, you will be able to use the street card to go back to the particular area.

You can travel to places you have already visited (Image via ATLUS)
You can travel to places you have already visited (Image via ATLUS)

Here is how to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered:

Ad
  • Once you have unlocked the ability, bring up your menu by hitting the Menu button on the controller or the Tab key on the Keyboard.
  • Select the Express Streetcar option from here.
  • Travel to any part of the map where you wish to go.

Also Read: How to save game in RAIDOU Remastered

Keep in mind that visiting certain areas will cost you Yen, and you cannot travel if you don't have them. It is ideal for you to save some money, especially if you want to use the fast travel option often in RAIDOU Remastered.

Ad

As you progress through the plot of the game, more areas will be made available, allowing you to traverse the city to your liking.

That covers how to fast travel in RAIDOU Remastered. You can check more related guides by clicking on the links below.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications