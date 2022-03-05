How to find the Ancestral Infant’s Head in Elden Ring

The Ancestral Infant’s Head is a Key Item in Elden Ring. It drains the wielder’s Focus Points in order to expel a vibrant, blue haze that damages enemies. Since it’s a key item, it can be used infinite times (provided the user has FP to spend).

Unfortunately, adding the Ancestral Infant’s Head to one’s collection requires stepping foot into Nokron, Eternal City. It’s mostly barred for new characters as several prerequisites need to be completed before reaching it.

First, players will have to gain access to the Grand Lift of Dectus. That alone means gathering the Left and Right Dectus Medallions. Afterwards, players need to visit the Impassable Bridge to access Redmane Castle.

Elden Ring: the Ancestral Infant’s Head is located in Nokron, Eternal City

The most important task is killing Starscourge Radahn in Redmane Castle. Activating the Grand Lift Dectus makes the portal at Impassable Bridge operable, making it easier to enter Redman Castle and ultimately defeating Starscourge Radahn.

After the death of Starscourage Radahn in Elden Ring, the area near Mistwood will open to Nokron, Eternal City. It’s a gaping hole with floating rocks above. Players need to hop into the hole and carefully traverse the ruins. Players should keep to the right as they enter the Eternal City, using each roof as a stair.

Once players reach what is essentially the main area of Nokron, Eternal City, they need to follow the bridge until they come to a fourway. Players need to head north towards Hallowhorn Grounds, then travel northwest. Players will eventually reach what is seemingly a ruined bridge.

Crossing the bridge is a bit tricky and will require Torrent. At this point, players should already have him as a companion. Players need to jump down into the stadium-like area and then climb the eastern walls. It’s best to walk on foot until you reach the building at the end. Afterwards, hop onto Torrent and double-jump over.

At the end of the bridge, inside the building, is an Ancestral Follower. Players should keep their distance and avoid the blue smoke. Attack the Ancestral Follower once the smoke dissipates. When it’s dead, loot the chest and players will have collected the Ancestral Infant’s Head in Elden Ring.

Edited by Mayank Shete