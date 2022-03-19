How to find the Ash of War: Through and Through in Elden Ring

Ashes of War is one of FromSoftware's new game mechanics added to Elden Ring. It's a fantastic way of extending a weapon's lease on life by applying special combat skills or temporary buffs.

Ashes of War can also improve weapon scaling. The Through and Through Ash of War is a great example. While Greatbows generally have the skill "Through and Through," it can't be altered.

However, by reapplying it with the Ash of War of the same name, you can directly affect weapon scaling. If you have a greatbow in hand, here's where to find the Ash of War: Through and Through in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: Loot the Through and Through Ash of War from an invisible Teardrop Scarab

To obtain the Ash of War: Through and Through, you will have to kill an invisible Teardrop Scarab. Several Ashes of War are acquired in the same fashion, such as the Seppuku Ash of War. And it is precisely how it sounds: a Teardrop Scarab that can't be seen by normal means.

This particular Teardrop Scarab in Elden Ring is in the Altus Plateau, not too far from where Volcano Manor resides. However, before you can even get to it, you'll need to have accessed Atlus Plateau via the Lift of Dectus or a secret route.

Travel to the marked location (Image via FromSoftware)

Start by fast traveling to one of two Sites of Grace: Road of Iniquity or Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite. If you choose the latter, you'll have to use the nearby Spirit Spring and avoid the boss (provided it's still alive). From the Sites of Grace, travel northwest or west, respectively.

Next, defeat the nearby Marionette Soldiers to clear the area and give you some breathing room. To see where the invisible Teardrop Scarab is, it leaves behind white, glowing footprints. Since it travels the same path, you can stand in its way without scaring it off.

Block the scarab's path (Image via FromSoftware)

The better strategy is to wait until it crosses your path and then swing away with a weapon or spell — preferably an area-of-effect skill. Chasing it down with Torrent is far too tedious; it's much faster than Torrent, even if he's sprinting.

If your timing is correct, the invisible Teardrop Scarab will die, and you'll immediately receive the Through and Through Ash of War. Before you return to your quests in Elden Ring, it's worth grabbing the nearby Golden Seed.

