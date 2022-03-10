How to find Bloodhound Claws in Elden Ring

Like the Crystalian mini-bosses, the Bloodhound Knights are optional bosses in Elden Ring that players can encounter in different areas. The most notable Bloodhound Knight is Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

It’s a difficult fight, to say the least, and is designed to keep players disorientated and on their toes. The way that Bloodhound Knights move is both nimble and aggressive, with the ability to teleport to make matters worse.

Bloodhound Knights all wield the same Bloodhound Fang and Bloodhound Claws. While Darriwil drops the sword, the other Bloodhound Knight drops the Bloodhound Claws. Here’s where to find them.

Elden Ring: Loot Bloodhound Claws from the Bloodhound Knight in Volcano Manor

To retrieve the Bloodhound Claws, you'll have to defeat the Bloodhound Knight that resides in Volcano Manor. That means reaching Altus Plateau in Elden Ring, which has its own very involved set of tasks to complete before gaining access to the area.

Volcano Manor is located in the northwestern area of Altus Plateau, along the coast, among a lake of lava (hence, the name). Inside is the head of the manor, Tanith. To reach the Bloodhound Knight, stand facing Tanith and turn around, with your back to her.

Walk straight until you reach the hallway to your right. Head into the first room to your right. There’s a corpse in the corner of the room. Behind it is an illusory wall you can roll into. This will dispel the wall and reveal a hidden basement.

While this particular Bloodhound Knight is not technically a boss fight, he will use every skill associated with Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. He usually chains three attacks together, sometimes using his sword and claws in quick succession. And, most importantly, a teleport ability to close the gap if you stray too far from him.

When the Bloodhound Knight is dead, he drops the Bloodhound Claws. They scale both Strength and Dexterity, though more of the latter. The Bloodhound Claws require 10 Strength and 15 Dexterity to wield in Elden Ring and can be upgraded with Ashes of War and regular Smithing Stones.

