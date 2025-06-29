The Bokka Porter in Death Stranding 2 is a hidden character you won’t just come across through standard missions. Located deep within the Mexico region, he runs a secret bunker that offers some incredibly useful gear and upgrades for Sam. Unlike other facilities, Bokka’s location is not marked on the map until you discover a specific piece of lost cargo.

This guide explains how to find the Bokka Porter in Death Stranding 2.

Where to find the Bokka Porter in Death Stranding 2

The Bokka Porter is located inside a secret bunker in Mexico. To find him, you must travel south from Ciudad Nudo del Norte. His bunker lies between the Distribution Center in that city and another facility further south. As you explore the area, be on the lookout for lost cargo marked as “for an unknown facility.”

Sam can locate the Bokka Porter's bunker by following the lost cargo tagged to an unknown facility (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

These cargo items are the key, and once you pick one up, the hidden location of the Bokka Porter’s bunker will be revealed on your map. It’s best to find him early on, as he offers some excellent gear that can enhance your movement and cargo-handling capabilities.

What rewards does the Bokka Porter offer?

Building your connection with the Bokka Porter pays off. Once you return a few of his lost cargo items, his bunker becomes accessible, and you can officially add it to the Chiral Network. From there, every increase in your connection level unlocks a new reward. These include:

Connection level Reward 1 Star Trekking boots that provide improved durability and grip. 2 Star A sticky gun, which is useful for pulling distant cargo toward Sam. 3 Star A Porter patch, which is a backpack customization cosmetic. 4 Star Porter accessory that will reveal all nearby Porter locations on the map when equipped.

These upgrades are particularly useful for making long journeys much smoother, improving your balance, and managing cargo in tricky terrain.

The Bokka Porter in Death Stranding 2 offers valuable gear and upgrades, making him one of the most rewarding side characters in the game. From improved trekking boots to the handy Sticky Gun, his rewards can greatly enhance your delivery and exploration. Be sure to seek out his hidden bunker early, return his lost cargo, and build a strong connection.

