How to find the Church of Inhibition in Elden Ring

The Church of Inhibition is a challenging location for players to reach in Elden Ring. The path leading to the ruins of this old church is relatively straightforward. However, it's everything that stands in the way that makes it particularly difficult.

The Church of Inhibition is the focus of a side quest involving Hyetta. And if users choose to ignore that quest altogether, it's still worth visiting for the valuable items.

Either way, those wishing to visit the ruined church in Elden Ring will have to travel into northern Liurnia of the Lakes. Here's the path forward.

Elden Ring: The Church of Inhibition is located in Liurnia of the Lakes

The Church of Inhibition is located deep within Liurnia of the Lakes, almost hugging the northernmost borders of the area. A minor erdtree nearby shines upon it, with the ruined church sitting atop a steep cliff.

Gamers will have to weave through the hills and the Frenzied Flame Village to reach the church.

Starting from Bellum Church, they should look to the east and see two mountains that split into a valley and small hills at the base. Users can make their way there to the hills below.

They must ride Torrent to avoid the large projectiles that will likely be hurled in their direction and use the nearby boulders for cover.

The flame causes Madness (Image via FromSoftware)

Gamers should hug the base of the eastern mountain and carry on. At some point, they'll see a tower with a wild flame sitting atop — it causes Madness.

If players can see it, they're in danger. They may use the mountains and rocks for cover to break the line of sight and wait until the Madness meter is emptied before following the cliff again.

Up the trail and passing the tower on their left, users will come to Frenzied Flame Village in Elden Ring. They can ride straight through the village, heading west, and make a right at the wall to a slope that leads up. Following the trail, the tower will be on their right, but the Church of Inhibition will be in view.

An NPC invader will appear (Image via FromSoftware)

Arriving at the Church of Inhibition in Elden Ring will spawn the NPC invader Festering Spirit Vyke, who drops the Fingerprint Grape for Hyette. Gamers may fight him or grab the Site of Grace inside and try later.

Inside the Church of Inhibition are Rowa Fruit, Eye of Yelough, Gold-Tinger Excrement, a Sacred Tear, and the Finger Maiden armor set.

