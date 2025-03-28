Dr. Garrow’s research notes in Atomfall are one of the essential items she requires, and in return, she will assist you in escaping the quarantine area. The game has six different endings, and Dr. Garrow's mission leads to one of them. As you follow her main storyline, you will be asked to complete several challenging missions, and finding the research notes is the first one you receive from her after you help her escape from Skethermoor Prison.

Ad

This article will guide you on how to find Dr. Garrow's research notes in Atomfall.

Dr. Garrow's research notes walkthrough guide in Atomfall

After helping Dr. Garrow escape from Skethermoor Prison, she finds a way to The Interchange. You will eventually meet her in the Central Processor room. At this point, she will ask you to find her research notes, sharing all the crucial details of where you can find them.

Ad

Trending

Enter lower level of the Robotics section

Robotics section entrance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

As mentioned by Dr. Garrow, the notes are located in her office on the lower level of the Robotics section. To enter the lower level of the area, you must put the atomic battery inside the Delta Battery Terminal located at Data Store D to activate all the doors. Once done, take the stairs to reach the ground section, where you will pass two more doors leading to the Robotics section.

Ad

From there, find another door with stairs that leads down to the lower level of another section and the entrance of the main Robotics compartment. Be cautious, as you will face B.A.R.D. Robots and laser turrets that can inflict serious damage. The best approach is to take cover and make your way to the Robotics entrance, located at the same place where the turrets are placed.

Read more: Atomfall Captain Grant Sims mission walkthrough

Ad

Enter the Administration wing

You can also use the Signal Redirector to deactivate the robots and avoid early detection. Once inside the Robotics section, make your way through the tunnel to reach the administration wing. Then use the Signal Redirector to access the Power Control Beta room's door.

Make your way through the tunnel to reach the Administration wing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Inside the room, you will find the Wing Power Control; turning it on will restore power to the administration wing. After that, exit the room and climb the boxes near the Lower Level gate. Use the Signal Redirector to hack the power box beside the same gate. Once completed, enter the Robot Assembly room directly opposite the Power Control Beta room.

Ad

Slide down to reach the Lower level of the Robotics section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Again, use the Signal Redirector to hack the power box and access the main door. Inside, you will find the wing power control lever—pull it to restore power to the Lower Level. Finally, use the Signal Redirector once more to access the gate to the Lower Level.

Ad

Check out: How to get Dr Holder's Sample One in Atomfall

Inside the Lower Level of Robotics

Take the Head Office keycard to access the Head Office door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Enter the lower level of Robotics, following the slopes, and use the Signal Redirector to access the door. As you go inside, you will find Console A on your left; make sure to turn it on. In the same area search for Console B and turn it on as well. Finally, locate Console C, which will open a gate next to it, revealing a Head Office keycard beside a corpse.

Ad

Also read: What to expect from Atomfall

Take the research notes and hand them over to Dr Garrow

Take the research notes and hand them over to Dr Garrow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Take the keycard and enter the Head office, located north of the Console C area. Once inside the office, you will find Dr. Garrow's research notes on the table. Simply pick them up and return to The Interchange. To do so, take the exit tunnel, which is located beside the Weapon Testing area.

Ad

This tunnel will lead you to The Interchange, where Dr. Garrow is waiting. Once inside, make your way to the Central Processor area and speak with her to conclude the mission.

Check out the links below for more Atomfall articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.