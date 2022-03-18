How to find Hreidmar’s Armor Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Ubisoft’s latest expansion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, has introduced some of the most powerful Norse gods along with new armor and powerful weapons. Among the five sets of armor that have been introduced in Dawn of Ragnarok, the Hreidmar’s Armor set is a deadly hidden armor in Svartalfheim.

The Hreidmar's Armor Set in a shelter (Image via AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok)

As the name suggests, this armor is a cursed set that belonged to Hreidmar in Dawn of Ragnarok. The armor set can put a permanent curse on the player that will kill them slowly. This guide will help players find the mythical armor set and lift the curse from it.

Hreidmar’s Armor set location in Dawn of Ragnarok

Acquiring one piece of this armor set can cut a player’s health in half, and wearing the full armor set can kill the player in no more than 30 seconds. However, Hreidmar’s armor set offers a lot of perks to players after removing the curse. It uses Rations to damage nearby enemies while healing players and is also capable of replenishing health from critical hits.

How to find Hreidmar’s Armor set in Dawn of Ragnarok?

Players have to find the Hodda shelter, which is located in the western part of Eitri in the Vannaheim region.

They have to watch out for a shelter that is filled with gold treasures. Upon reaching the area, players have to locate the room of the Blacksmith.

After heading left from the Blacksmith's room, players will be able to find the Hreidmar’s Armor set placed on a pedestal.

Once players equip the mythical armor set, they will see a pop-up notifying them about the curse.

How to remove the curse from Hreidmar’s Armor set?

Players will need to locate the Jotun Blights in Svartalfheim and successfully remove their red skulls.

Once removed, players will find the Motsognir’s Clarity rune and equip it in order to turn the pieces into Hreidmar’s Blessing Set.

This will remove the curse from the armor set, and players will be able to enjoy all the perks from the blessed armor set.

While evasion is completely eradicated without removing the curse, the blessed Hreidmar’s Armor set enhances healing by 20% on critical hits and ensures damage to nearby enemies while players heal themselves using Rations.

The Motosognir’s Clarity rune has the capability to remove curses from any object as soon as the rune comes into contact with the cursed object. This allows players to remove curses from individual pieces of the Hreidmar’s armor set.

