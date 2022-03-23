How to find the Mottled Necklace in Elden Ring

There are many different items a player can use in Elden Ring to help boost their character's stats and make them stronger. Upgrading weapons, armor, and talismans can bolster many stats of their character. Talismans are equippable items that can boost certain stats. The Mottled Necklace is a talisman that players can equip that boosts Robustness, Immunity, and Focus.

How players can find the Mottled Necklace in Elden Ring

Talismans are a surefire way to power up and defeat the tough bosses of Elden Ring. Mottled Necklace is a Talisman that boosts a few stats. Robustness reduces the effects of hemorrhage and frostbite. Immunity boosts resistance to poison and other blights. Focus helps the player to resist the sleep and madness effects. This is a great talisman for reducing the status effects on players in the Elden Ring.

Where players can obtain the Mottled Necklace Talisman

In order to obtain this talisman, players must first make their way to the Liurnia of the Lakes. This can be done by going through Stormveil Castle or by skipping the castle by going to the right and traveling around the cliffs to bypass the bosses inside. Once players make it outside or travel around the castle, they will find themselves at the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace.

Heading to the Four Belfries

Players will need to make their way to the Four Belfries in order to travel to Nokron, Eternal City to claim the talisman (Image via Elden Ring)

Once the players are safely rested up at the Site of Grace, they should head to the northwest, following the path until they make it to the Four Belfries. Once there, players will want to head straight for the top-most Belfey, and upon reaching it they will be able to acquire an Imbued Sword Key. Players will need this key to activate the waygates. Players should head to the second Belfrey and enter the waygate inside.

Locating the talisman in Nokron, Eternal City

Once players make it through the Waygate, they will find themselves in Nokron, Eternal City. Players should make their way to the platform located underneath them. Once players make it to the platform, they will be able to proceed ahead in order to claim the talisman there. Players will simply need to pick up the talisman in order to equip it.

Equipping Multiple Talismans

Certain bosses can drop special items called a Talisman Pouch that increases the number of talismans a player can equip (Image via Elden Ring)

If players decide to skip the fights at Stormveil Castle, they will most likely have one talisman equip slot. Players can gain more of these by defeating certain bosses. Players can gain an extra slot when they defeat Margit, the Fell Omen at the castle. This will allow them to equip multiple talismans at once, and players can use up to 4 of them at a time to further boost their abilities.

