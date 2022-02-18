How to find the ‘On Target’ Treasure Hunt Chest in Forza Horizon 5

Playground Games keeps Forza Horizon 5 fresh for players by introducing new events and challenges through the Festival Playlist system.

While most of these challenges are not too challenging to complete, some players find certain quests to be a bit complicated because of how unclear their descriptions and instructions are.

One such challenge that the community is having a rough time with is the On Target Treasure Hunt.

This Winter Series 4 challenge tasks players to solve a riddle (like any other Treasure Hunt quest in the game) and track down a hidden Treasure Chest in a newly revealed portion of the map.

The quest hints and descriptions accompanying the challenge are often vague and make players chase their own tails rather than the objective. Hence, this guide will help out those players who are still struggling with Forza Horizon 5 On Target hunt challenge.

Forza Horizon 5: Completing the On Target Treasure Hunt

The provided clue for the Treasure Hunt reads, “ Look! Rallying beasts chasing five bulls!”. From the very looks of it is not much of a quest description, to begin with, and it’s not surprising why a good portion of the player base was a bit confused by what it means.

Loosely translated, the phrase suggests that players will need to hit five bullseyes while driving any Rally Monster Car of their choosing. Upon completion, this challenge will reward players with three Playlist Points in the festival Playlist along with 50,000 Credits.

Steps to completing the ‘On Target’ hunt:

1) Pick a Rally Monster Car of choice

Forza Horizon 5 offers players a lot of Rally Monster Cars to choose from, so players will need to pick one from the ones they own. The game offers players a Rally Monster Car very early on in the game; hence, even players who are pretty new to the game will be able to complete the challenge.

2) Participating in the Horizon Arcade Air Theme event or using the EventLab

After picking a car, players will be provided with two options to go about the challenge. They can either participate in the Horizon Arcade Air Theme event or create a race tailor-made for the hunt in EventLabs.

The former randomizes the events that racers can participate in, and one of the three rounds could be the Bullseye Round with good luck. This race will prompt players to speed up ramps in a mission to hit floating bullseyes and accumulate scores.

As the ‘On Target’ Treasure Hunt requires one to hit five bullseye with a Rally Monster Car, this Air Theme event will be one of the fastest ways to complete it, and that is only if the event is part of the three rounds that are randomly generated.

Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 players can also use the EventLabs to complete the hunt, as it allows one to practically make an infinite number of events and races. It’s one of the best ways to complete some of the more obscure challenges in the game and will come in handy for the ‘On Target’ Hunt as well.

All players will be required to do is head over to the EventLab and use its search function to find all the available events that are going on for the hunt.

They will surely find that many community members have already designed shoot EventLab Blueprints that cater to every challenge in the game, and it won't be surprising if On Target is one of them.

3) Finding the treasurer chest in the new revealed map

Hitting five different bullseyes on either the Arcade Air Theme event or the EventLab will automatically solve the riddle, and a new area will be revealed on the map.

The treasure chest for the On Target will be located on top of a semi-truck near El Estadio, or “the giant stadium in the middle of the map,” as many in the Forza community like to call it. To reach the chest, players will need to use the ramps placed nearby and then smash the object with their car to gain the rewards.

Is the ‘On Target’ Treasure Hunt bugged?

It would seem that for some community members, the treasure hunt seems to be bugged, as even after completing the riddle, the chest did not spawn near El Estadio.

Unfortunately, there is no fix for the problem, and while some players have seen success by restarting the game and the mission, many are still finding it impossible to find the chest on the semi-truck.

This is just the latest in a series of bugs that hit Forza Horizon 5, and players who continue to face issues with the challenge are advised to wait for Playground Games to come up with a hotfix.

