How to find the second Tomb Secret: Blue Prince guide

We all know that Blue Prince has numerous puzzles, and one of the most interesting ones is the second Tomb Secret. If you’ve been exploring the estate for a while, you might have already unlocked a few areas in the Tomb, but there's still a mystery hidden there. Figuring out this puzzle is not that easy, as you will not be getting any direct hints.
On that note, here's how to finish the secret Tomb puzzle in the game.
Where to find the second Tomb Secret in Blue Prince
To unlock the second Tomb Secret, you need to pull the arms of the statues inside the Tomb in a specific order. This puzzle is different from the one linked to the Chapel that leads to the Underground. Here's what you have to do:
- Collect all the Sanctum Keys to open new doors.
- Solve the Sanctum Sigil Puzzles inside those rooms.
- Use the clues from these puzzles to solve the Eight Realms in Eight Months Puzzle in Room 46.
After solving it, you’ll unlock a safe that has your great uncle's will. One of the pages says the goddess statues should be donated to Eraja and gives a list of names. That list is the order you need to interact with in the Tomb: Orinda, Lydia, Rynna, Joya, Dauja, Veia, Mila, and Draxus.
You’ll find clues for the statue names in different areas of the map. Oringa is in the Cloister, holding a crown. Rynna's drawing can be found in the Apple Orchard. Mila can be found in Maid's Quarter with a broom. Joya or Veia may show up when using Upgrade Disk in the Cloister. Draxus is known from the constellation. Lydia and Dauja can be guessed based on their outfits. Lydia wears a riding crop and hat, while Dauja has a straw hat and rake.
Once you interact with the statues in the right order, a secret door opens behind Draxus. The puzzle has been solved. Inside the secret door, you will find two draft books: Red Prince and A New Clue. Do note that these books don't give players any reward, but they contain hints for other puzzles in the game.
