How to find a Somber Smithing Stone (8) in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players are definitely going to need to upgrade their items in order to progress through the story. One of the items needed to upgrade a player's gear is Somber Smithing Stone (8). This item is used for strengthening special armaments up to +8. Players will undoubtedly need to find some of these in order to upgrade their gear. This article discusses where players can find Somber Smithing Stone (8).

Locating Somber Smithing Stone (8) in Elden Ring

Players will certainly come across many items during their playthrough of the Elden Ring. The Somber Smithing Stone (8) is one of those items. It can be found in the world or dropped by certain bosses and enemies. The following is a list of places where players can easily locate some Somber Smithing Stone (8) in Elden Ring.

Dragonbarrow

Players can find a Somber Smithing Stone (8) after defeating a Teardrop Scarab at Dragonbarrow. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players can find a Somber Smithing Stone (8) inside of Dragonbarrow. It is dropped by a Teardrop Scarab that is located on a fallen tree in the middle of the area. Once players defeat the Teardrop Scarab, they simply need to loot it in order to get the item.

Lake of Rot

When players make their way through the Lake of Rot, they can find two Somber Smithing Stone (8) in this location. One of them can be found in a corpse that is hanging off of a small island. The other can be located on another corpse that is laying on a small ruin that has been overturned. Simply looting these corpses will allow players to collect the Somber Smithing Stone (8).

Consecrated Snowfield

Players can locate another Teardrop Scarab to collect a Somber Smithing Stone (8) from in the Consecrated Snowfield. (Image via Elden Ring.)

Inside the Consecrated Snowfield, players can locate another Teardrop Scarab. Upon slaying the Teardrop Scarab, players will be able to claim their Somber Smithing Stone (8). Players should loot the Teardrop Scarab upon vanquishing it in order to claim the item.

Purchased from Twin Maiden Husks

Players can purchase a Somber Smithing Stone (8) from Twin Maiden Husks. However, the shop must be upgraded first by bringing them Bell Bearing items to unlock the option to purchase it. Once players bring enough items, more and more items will be available for purchase.

Keep an eye out during travels

Slowing down to maximize the loot players find is key to getting the items they need. (Image via Elden Ring.)

Players should always keep a watchful eye during their travels to ensure that they are picking up all of the items that they need. By taking it slow and looking around, players will be able to locate a lot more items, including Somber Smithing Stone (8) if they explore and look around.

