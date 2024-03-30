How to find Sorcerer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Sorcerer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 will allow you to get the most out of your Sorcerer character. While you can become pretty strong by spending DCP and unlocking powerful Weapon Skills, you can only get so far using this strategy. So, a visit to the Sorcerer Maister is necessary, but he can be hard to find if you don't know where to look.

However, we've got you covered. This article will show you how to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How players can find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Sorcerer Maister's house is located inside Checkpoint Rest Town (Image via Capcoim || YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

The Sorcerer Maister, Myrddin, resides in Checkpoint Rest Town. This place borders the regions of Vermund and Battahl. You can approach him directly, but Myrddin will likely send you back if you're not dressed for the occasion. You need to find and wear Formal Raiment before you approach the Maister, or he will continue to turn you away.

Moreover, just finding Myrddin is not enough; you will have to complete a task for him before the man is ready to impart his knowledge to you. The Sorcerer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 will task you with finding five Grimoires for him. Only after you turn these books in will he accept you as his student. Let's take a closer look at the Grimoires requested by Myrddin.

Where to find Grimoires for the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Remember to forge your Grimoires before turning them over (Image via Capcoim || YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

Myrddin asks you to find five Grimoires for him. Listed below are the names of all five of them, along with their locations:

Let There Be Light - Found in Myrddin's library

- Found in Myrddin's library Fulminous Shield - Can be purchased from a vendor located in Melve

- Can be purchased from a vendor located in Melve Howling Blizzard - Found on the second floor of Waterfall Caves

- Found on the second floor of Waterfall Caves Towering Earth - Given as a reward for completing The Caged Magistrate quest

- Given as a reward for completing The Caged Magistrate quest Nation's Death Knell - This can be found in the Ancient's Battleground, located north of Vermund.

Now that you have all the Grimoires you need, you can head back to Myddrin to hand them over. It is important to note that you can hand Forgeries of the Grimoires to this character and retain the original for personal use. Moreover, you can also end the quest by giving him just three of the five Grimoires.

You now know where to find the Sorcerer Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2 and how to complete his quest line. So, go ahead and unlock some special skills to take your Sorcerer Arisen to the next level.

