How to find the Two Fingers Heirloom in Elden Ring

The Two Fingers Heirloom is a Talisman that players can find in the Lands Between of Elden Ring.

Like every other Talisman, the Two Fingers Heirloom provides players with a special perk when they equip it. Specifically, players with this Talisman will receive an increase to their Faith by five points.

The Two Fingers Heirloom is a great Talisman for players who are focusing on an Intelligence-based character build.

To find the Talisman and make use of its benefits, players will need to descend into the Purified Ruins.

How to get to the Purified Ruins and obtain the Two Fingers Heirloom in Elden Ring

This map shows where the Purified Ruins are located (Image via FromSoftware Inc. / Elden Ring Wiki)

Finding the Two Fingers Heirloom in the Lands Between can be difficult.

Players will first need to travel to the Purified Ruins located in the massive Liurnia of the Lakes region.

Here are the steps that players can follow to reach the Purified Ruins and find the Two Fingers Heirloom:

Head north of Limgrave, either through Stormveil Castle or along the cliffs near the broken bridge.

Arrive at the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace just outside of Stillwater Cave and activate it if it hasn't been done yet.

Move from the Site of Grace over to the cliffside with tombstones sticking out.

Climb down the cliff using the tombstones.

Head directly north after reaching the bottom.

Go to the Purified Ruins just up the road from the Liurnia Highway South Site of Grace.

Search the grounds of the Purified Ruins for destructible planks.

Destroy the wooden planks to reveal a staircase.

Descend the stairs and find a chest in a small room.

Open the chest and retrieve the Two Fingers Heirloom Talisman.

A player has found the Talisman in the chest (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Elden Ring players who want to raise their Faith can immediately equip the Two Fingers Heirloom Talisman.

The in-game description of the Two Fingers Heirloom is as follows:

"A talisman engraved with the legend of the Two Fingers. Raises faith. Fingers cannot speak, yet these are eloquent. Persistently they wriggle, spelling out mysteries in the air. Thus did we gain the words. The words of our faith."

The Two Fingers Heirloom provides one of the largest increases from a gear item in the entire game.

