How to find the Venomous Fang in Elden Ring

The Venomous Fang is a claw weapon that players can use to deal poison damage in Elden Ring.

The weapon scales primarily with Strength and Dexterity. It has a base physical damage of 92 and a base critical damage of 100.

The Venomous Fang requires players to have nine Strength and nine Dexterity to use.

Players are not required to battle a boss to obtain this poisonous claw. Instead, they simply need to make their way to its location in Caelid in order to find it.

Steps to find the Venomous Fang in Elden Ring

A player ventures into the Abandoned Cave of Caelid (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Caelid is located to the east of Limgrave. The ground there is almost completely covered in red, and the entire region is filled with some of the most dangerous enemies in the game.

After reaching Caelid, players will need to follow these steps to get the Venomous Fang:

Step 1: Follow the main road to the telescope.

Step 2: Head east until the ravine.

Step 3: Follow the tree roots along the ravine to a cave.

Step 4: Enter the Abandoned Cave and move through.

Step 5: Be mindful of the Scarlet Rot and the flower enemies within the cave. These enemies can get the best of any player if they aren't careful. Players should just make sure to strike them first. That extra bit of damage should help when it comes to finishing them off for good.

Step 6: Find the pile of dead Abductor Virgins behind the Giant Poison Flower.

Step 7: Use the pile as a way to jump onto the ledge above.

Step 8: Obtain the Venomous Fang from the ledge.

What is the Venomous Fang?

A look at the weapon's inventory page (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

As mentioned earlier, the Venomous Fang is a claw weapon that causes poison buildup. When the threshold is reached on an enemy after many hits, they will start to lose HP due to the poison.

The Venomous Fang can be infused with Ashes of War. It can also be upgraded with Smithing Stones. This does wonders with the Quickstep skill that comes with the weapon.

Quickstep is described in Elden Ring as a "skill prized by the crafty and fleet of foot." Users perform a quickstep maneuver that lets them quickly circle around a locked-on target to strike them from various angles.

