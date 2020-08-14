Minecraft is one of the most rewarding game experiences in modern gaming and has been for a while now. The game came out to overwhelmingly positive reception in 2009 and has only gone from strength to strength with each new addition.

Minecraft has been able to not only retain a sizeable large player base but also attracted new players over the years. There are a tonne of ways by which Minecraft rewards the most curious players and rewards exploration.

One of the most exciting parts of a Minecraft world, all of which are unique and randomly generated, are villages. They appear seemingly randomly in the world, and every world in Minecraft will have them spawned in different locations.

There are a couple of ways through which you can find these villages in Creative or Survival mode.

How to find a village in Minecraft?

Villages spawn randomly in every Minecraft world, and it can take a little bit of work to find one. They are found in different biomes of the Minecraft world, and each village will appear differently and have different structures according to the biome in which they are present.

Biomes in which Villages spawn:

Dessert

Plains

Sunflower plains (Bedrock Edition only)

Savanna

Taiga

Taiga hills (Bedrock Edition only)

Snowy taiga (Bedrock Edition only)

Snowy taiga hills (Bedrock Edition only)

Snowy tundra

In Creative Mode

It is fairly simple to find a village in Creative mode as players can take to the air and fly up in the clouds to look where a village is. Flying is one of the best and fastest ways to get around in Creative mode in Minecraft.

In Survival Mode

The best way to get some elevation and look for a village in the distance is by climbing a high point and looking into the distance. It helps if the player tweaks the Draw Distance in the Display Settings of Minecraft.

By increasing the draw distance, objects farther off the map will be visible to the player quite easily.

However, the easiest way to locate a village in Minecraft is by entering a line of code in the game's console. The console can be brought up by pressing the " ~ " on the keyboard. 'Type /locate village,' this will show the village's exact location and coordinates on the game screen so the player can navigate to it quite easily.