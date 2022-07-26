How to fix queue bug in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is a battle royale game developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software. The game is a little over two years old, and players are delighted to have a battle royale that mimics the fast-paced combat of the Call of Duty multiplayer.

Unfortunately, no game is perfect to its core. Warzone has a reasonable amount of bugs and glitches regarding gameplay and UI (User Interface). Recently, there has been a queue bug spotted in the game that a Redditor faced.

This glutch stops users from queueing when they are in-game and kicks them out of the servers with an error message.

What causes issue for plunder queue bug in Warzone shared by a gamer on Reddit?

This is not the first time players have had a queue-breaking experience, and with each Warzone update, the title brings some sort of bug that does not go unnoticed.

It is essential to understand the error shown when this queue bug occurs to some users. In this case, the error says it has lost connection to the server, and the connection has timed out.

This in-brief means that the connection timeout is on the client's side, usually meaning that the client lost connection or cannot establish one to a server for whatever reason.

This could be due to a slight hiccup in the user's connection or the server's fault in establishing a successful connection to the client's network.

But in any case, gamers can apply a few fixes that might help them with the error.

How can players fix queue bug in Warzone?

Now that readers know what can cause the error, it will be easy for them to apply some fixes.

Here are a few fixes that might help solve the queue bug in plunder or any game modes in Warzone:

1) Scan and repair game files

If this particular error occurs frequently, it is essential to note that it might be due to a corrupted file preventing the title from reaching the servers.

In this case, scanning and repairing the game files via battle.net is the best option for the gamers. This will take a few minutes, depending on the connection and PC configuration.

Once the scan is done, the software will automatically download a healthy copy of any corrupted game file for Warzone causing this issue.

2) Using VPN

A VPN or a Virtually Private Network can help route a faster connection, which could help the users in many ways.

VPN software can be configured so they can set a less jammed connection which could help connect Warzone to its servers much faster, and if it works, the error probably happens due to the player's network.

3) Restart router and PC or console

The good old way of restarting can solve many issues, including bad networking.

While it does not guarantee this particular Warzone fix, it could be an underlying problem with the network, which may be fixed with a restart. Restarting the router can help establish a new route to the servers, which could possibly be a fix.

4) Trying different network or data

Trying a different network like mobile data can help users check if it is their leading network's fault.

There is a chance that their ISP is probably blocking or providing a poor network for Blizzard servers to run Warzone. In this case, other kinds of data, such as cellular networks, could help test to see if the game still has the same problem.

5) Reaching out to Blizzard support

If the error occurs frequently, one last tip could come to the rescue to fix this issue.

Gamers can contact Blizzard support through the app. In this way, an official employee can guide them through this problem, provided they respond quickly before the issue is patched itself.

These are a few solutions players who face connection error issues similar to the Reddit post can apply.

Quite a few users recently reported the queue bug on social media. It can be seen how frustrating it is to launch a game and then get removed from the lobby with an error.

Activision has not said anything officially regarding these bugs or how to solve them.

