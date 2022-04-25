3 best Minecraft Warzone-style servers

Although Minecraft and COD Warzone are radically different games in terms of gameplay and approach, both games are incredibly popular and boast tens of millions of unique players.

One of the coolest trends in the multiplayer server scene as of late are the new Warzone style servers. On these servers, players are put head-to-head against each other in a Warzone-type battle royale-style gamemode where only the final survivor will be crowned champion.

For those looking for a Minecraft Warzone server to play, this list will highlight not just one, but three of the absolute best and most fun choices out there to try.

3 incredibly fun Minecraft Warzone servers that players should try out

3) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Starting off this list is Purple Prison, a server network with a plethora of different gamemodes to try out, including WarZone. On this WarZone server, players will find themselves spawning inside a 100 man free-for-all battle arena.

Just like in the original Warzone game, players must scavenge the map to collect resources, weapons, and other loot that may help carry them to victory. Furthmore, this server is also an incredibly popular choice for Warzone and boasts thousands of players at peak times of the day.

All in all, this server will provide players with hours of fun and is one of the best choices for playing Warzone in Minecraft, or pretty much any PvP-style gamemode for that matter.

2) Allore

IP Address: allore.net

Up next on this list is a server known as "All ore nothing," or simply, "Allore" for short. Allore isn't just like any regular Warzone server out there, however, as visitors to this server can receive one of the best Warzone Minecraft experiences to date.

This server is jam-packed with custom features that help it feel like the real deal, and it has even been played by several different popular YouTubers and streamers. With features like custom gun models, gulag plugins, and even functional border mechanics, this is truly a server that should be tried out.

1) Warzone MC Network

IP Address: play.mcwarzone.com

Warzone Network is a great PvP network (Image via PMC)

When it comes to playing Warzone in Minecraft, what could be better than the Warzone Network itself? On this server, players can enjoy a huge variety of incredibly fun Team PvP minigames, including the classic Warzone Battle Royale mode.

For anyone looking to have a bit of fun playing different PvP-styled gamemodes, Warzone Network is certainly a top choice. There are many features that make this server stand out, including unique features such as airdrops, customized loot, and even fully functional gun skins.

Most importantly, this server also boasts an extremely low latency connection that is optimized for Battle Royale and PvP gamemodes in general.

Tips and tricks for Minecraft Warzone servers

One of the best ways in which players can improve their performance on Warzone servers is to train and improve specific PvP related skills. This will help raise the likelihood of winning fights, making a sweet victory all the more possible.

Bob Chan @BobChan4869



Also just become the best bowspammer in the history of minecraft and annoy people to death with a bow. @Dragoon64832206 The number one pvp tip is to learn to aim and strafe.Also just become the best bowspammer in the history of minecraft and annoy people to death with a bow. @Dragoon64832206 The number one pvp tip is to learn to aim and strafe.Also just become the best bowspammer in the history of minecraft and annoy people to death with a bow.

Perhaps the best and fastest way to improve PvP skills is to play a PvP practice server. Slowly but surely, players will find themselves improving their PvP abilities as these servers are designed to hone in on specific skills to train.

Another helpful trick that can help give players the edge on Warzone servers is to employ a PvP-based texture pack to help grant players an edge over others. One final tip is to choose a server that's hosted in the same region as the player, in order to ensure low latency and a crisp connection.

