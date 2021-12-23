5 best Minecraft PvP minigames

Minecraft minigames have been enjoyed for a long time, with a lot of PvP minigames being among the most popular.

Minecraft worlds can sometimes get boring, and minigames are a nice way to continue playing Minecraft in a different atmosphere. In this article, the absolute best types of PvP minigames will be listed.

5 of the best PvP minigames that Minecraft players can enjoy

5) KitPvP

KitPvP is a popular minigame within Minecraft and has long been a personal favorite of many avid Minecraft PvPers. This minigame allows players to skip the grinding nature of many game modes and jump straight into the PvP action.

On Minecraft KitPvP Servers diamond armor, diamond swords and potions are given out completely for free in premade kits. Players can select a kit they fancy and jump right into the fight.

4) Ultra Hardcore

UltraHardCore is a PvP gamemode where players need to collect their own resources (Image via Minecraft)

Ultra Hardcore is a PvP minigame, where health is not regenerated naturally without the help of golden apples, potions, and sometimes other random items, depending on the server.

The point of this PvP based minigame is to defeat every player participating, usually consisting of around 100 players that spawn in a premade world. To claim victory, players will find themselves mining and gathering all the materials and items needed for PvP.

Ultra Hardcore is one of the longer minigames, lasting upwards of an hour if a player is able to survive. As the game progresses, the borders slowly close in, forcing players into an all-out battle. The only way to win an Ultra Hardcore match is to be skilled at Minecraft PvP.

3) Survival Games

Survival Games is an incredibly popular PvP gamemode (Image via Mojang)

Often called "Hunger Games," Survival Games has been around in Minecraft for a very long time, being one of the oldest minigames that is still popular to this day.

Survival Games emulates the Hunger Games movies but inside of Minecraft, meaning it’s a battle royale. In order to claim victory in this mode, players involved in the game are tasked with being the last man standing.

Minecraft Survival Games servers emulate almost every aspect of the Hunger Games. This goes as far as having a cornucopia in the middle of the map that comes loaded with loot, weapons, food and other goodies.

2) Skywars

Skywars is a minigame very much like survival games, but players instead spawn on an island in the sky. These islands are spaced out across the map and revolve around a large central main island that is typically loaded with loot.

On Minecraft Skywars servers, players are tasked with being the last man (or team) alive. This is done via killing off the competition using loot found inside chests that randomly spawn throughout the different islands.

1) Bedwars

Bedwars is one of the most popular Minecraft minigames, not only because it's PvP based, but also thanks to its massive popularity on YouTube. In Minecraft Bedwars servers, players spawn on different islands spread out across the map. The goal of the gamemode is to destroy beds belonging to other teams while protecting all beds belonging to the home team.

Unlike pretty much every other PvP gamemode mentioned on this list, players are able to respawn as many times as they would like in Bedwars. This makes for some seriously fast paced gameplay, which is the primary reason behind the gamemode's popularity.

Edited by Siddharth Satish