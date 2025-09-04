How to fly in Battlefield 2042? A beginner's guide to flying Helicopters and Jets

Vehicles that can fly in Battlefield 2042 are some of the most potent weapons on the map. They have wider map access, a three-dimensional airspace to maneuver vehicles, and can attack targets from vertical angles, which makes countering them harder. As more and more players start getting back to BF2042 to complete the Road to Battlefield 6 free battlepass, many are looking to get started with Helicopters and Jets themselves.

Ad

This guide will help beginners familiarize themselves with vehicles that can fly in Battlefield 2042.

Flying Jets in Battlefield 2042

Weapon systems

Jets can equip three types of Missiles and two types of Cannons as their primary form of offense. For defense, on the other hand, there are Flares, Afterburners, and also VTOL mode on certain Jets. Take your time and get used to the controls, as three-dimensional movement can take a bit of practice.

Ad

Trending

Weapon systems of the SU-57 Felon (Image via SK Gaming | EA)

Target prioritization

Ad

When piloting a Jet, the biggest threats you can face are the Wildcats and other Jets. When dealing with the former, try to skirt the boundaries of the map and then take them by surprise with your missiles. For the latter, always try to take down enemy Jets, as they are your biggest obstacle when trying to help your team strike down ground targets.

Save your Afterburner by using it in small bursts and for making quicker turns. Even if it is risky, using brakes to outmaneuver other Jets can still work out for you. Once the skies are clear of opposing Jets, you can safely coordinate with your team to destroy ground targets that are posing a threat to your infantry.

Ad

Also read: Is Battlefield 2042 good right now? (September 2025)

Manage your cooldowns

When using Jets to fly in Battlefield 2042, you will notice that Flares, Rocket Pods, and other systems have a cooldown timer. This is where your patience comes into play. When your Flares are depleted and the Rocket Pods have run out, stay on the edges of the map and wait for their cooldown periods to finish. This will let you head into the next fight with better chances of survival and success.

Ad

F-35E Panther in Battlefield 2042 (Image via SK Gaming | EA)

Rear view and third-person view

Ad

There are some situations where the different camera modes become helpful. If an anti-aircraft missile is chasing you, or if it's just another Jet, using rear-view cams can help you get an idea of what is coming after you and from which direction. This can give you enough time to use the terrain or the Jet's speed as a tool to get out of a tough spot.

When dealing with ground targets, the third-person view can help with its better field of view and zoom-in capabilities. As a pilot, this will make your attack runs more precise and deadlier.

Ad

Loadouts for Jets

If you are a pilot focused on taking out opposing aerial vehicles, then use the combination of 25mm Cannons and the AA-12 Radar Missile. This loadout, when tailing an enemy Jet, can spell its demise in a short time.

For hunting enemy armor on the ground, use a combination of the 30mm Cannon and Air-to-Ground Missiles. Alongside these weapons, Missile Countermeasure Flares and the Repair System can be fitted in the two equipment slots.

Ad

Flying Helicopters in Battlefield 2042

Weapon systems

There are many different types of Helicopters in this game that can be equipped with Miniguns, Rocket Pods, and Missiles as offensive options. On the other hand, Missile Countermeasure Flares and Repair Systems are available as defensive options on these aerial units.

Apache weapon systems (Image via SK Gaming | EA)

Target prioritization

Ad

The primary targets for Helicopters in Battlefield 2042 are opposing choppers and ground armored units. While Jets can also pose a problem, it is best to avoid engaging them directly and use the high maneuverability that comes with choppers to dodge Missiles.

Helicopters in Battlefield 2042 are a completely different breed of aerial units, and they require you to plot a flight path in your head so that you can take the shortest route to the target, dump your offensive systems, and then fall back to cover or safety.

Ad

Use the map to your advantage

Choppers in Battlefield 2042 have the distinct advantage of being able to hover close to the ground and use map structures to shelter themselves from imminent danger. Stay close to the ground, hover as necessary to manage your Rocket Pod cooldowns, and then head for the armored units on the ground to take them out. After your attack run is done, find the best place to seek shelter so that you can plan your next assault.

Ad

Flying the Super Hokum (Image via SK Gaming | EA)

Use your cameras to fire Rockets

Ad

Some weapon systems can be counterintuitive to use with your basic crosshair. This is when you should switch to other camera systems and fire a Rocket to use that smoke path as a guide before shooting your next Missiles and Rockets. This can help increase your accuracy against both grounded and aerial targets.

Also read: Road to Battlefield 6 week 3 event: All missions explained

Loadouts for Helicopters

When opting for the Nightbird, use a combination of 20mm Cannons and Rocket Pods to have the best chance at taking out a wide range of targets. As for attack helicopters like the Hokum or the Apache, use Anti-Vehicle or Anti-Personnel Rocket Pods depending on the situation, and also keep Air-to-Ground Missiles handy so that you have enough firepower to destroy armored units on the ground.

Ad

How to practice and unlock weapons for Jets and Helis

There is a simple way to practice using Jets and Helicopters in Battlefield 2042. Once you boot up the game and head to the main menu, click on Conquest and then click on Solo/Co-op Conquest to get into a bot lobby. Switch the difficulty to Intermediate and then practice on bots to farm your weapons and get accustomed to the controls.

Ad

Use the Solo/Co-op Conquest to hone your skills (Image via SK Gaming | EA)

This concludes our guide on flying in Battlefield 2042. Since vehicles spawn in restricted numbers and with long cooldowns, it is wise to join the infantry instead of waiting for the vehicle timer. But if you are in the pilot's seat, always remember that patience is your best ally.

Ad

For more news on Battlefield, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.