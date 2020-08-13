Minecraft is a liberating game in every sense of the word: giving players full reign over its massive open-world and letting them naturally interact with its many elements and systems.

The players, if they so wished, can spend hours merely roaming about in the wilderness and admiring all the magnificent pixelated timber of Minecraft. One of the most genuinely liberating aspects of Minecraft comes from the ability to fly in the game.

Given the option, players would much rather fly off to their desired spot than slowly drag their body across the map. Minecraft allows players to fly in Creative Mode as well as Spectator mode.

Technically, the player is not only capable of flying while in Spectator mode, but also capable of phasing through walls and any surface. Essentially, turning the player into a pickaxe-wielding omnipotent god.

How to fly in Minecraft?

In the Creative or Spectator mode of the Java Edition of Minecraft, the players can fly at will to whenever they desire. However, in Bedrock an Education edition, the player must be given the 'mayfly' permission for them to fly.

Unlike Sprinting, Flying is limited to any of the game's systems such as food depletion. In order to fly, the player needs to double-tap the 'Jump' button. This will send the player flying through the air like a pixelated Superman.

To land, players need to approach the ground in Creative Mode, and flying will be disabled automatically. However, in Spectator Mode, the player is able to phase through walls, and cannot actually stop flying.

Advertisement

Trivia:

Players can also sneak while flying by holding the space bar and left shift keys simultaneously during flight.

If the player flies high enough in Creative mode, the sun or the moon can be seen through the fog when looking down, depending on which is below the horizon at the time; the player can also see the clouds at this time.

Also Read: How old is Abby in The Last of Us Part II?