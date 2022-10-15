How to get the arm and unlock the door in Scorn Act 1

Scorn’s Act 1 features a massive door that players will have to figure out how to unlock. However, that will all become clear as the sliding crane puzzle gets unlocked. The next step is for gamers to head back down and interact with the grotesque Cart Man. Ultimately, this will lead to getting the door open.

This guide will help Scorn players figure out how to unlock the door and move on to the next horrifying part of this first-person shooter.

After completing the Crane Puzzle, get the arm in Scorn

Once the crane puzzle in Scorn is completed, players will take the lift and head back down before returning to where the buggy is. You will hear a moaning sound coming from the central tower. There's a buggy or wheelchair object that can be moved, via crane controls.

Use this to lower the man down into the container and put him into the cart. Move the cart man down the tracks to the left at this point in Scorn by interacting with the little buggy. Eventually, you’ll have to stop and use another device, which will wound the cart man. It will also add more machinery to the creepy cart-man.

You’ll eventually be given some choices to make. Set the tracks using the device at the top of the spiral tower. Set the lower-left track to follow the curve of the circle. You will also want to set the lower-right track to go down the lower-right bridge.

Move on, so that the cart-man is in the elevator room. Via crane controls, lift him up and move him to the right. Dump him in the machine and the cart man will be murdered. Claim his arm as this is an important tool. Not only does it unlock an achievement, but will also help you ultimately get through the door.

Exit this room and turn left, where you’ll see a machine. Conveniently, the arm you just took will fit into this machine and will give you the capacity to open the locked door. Proceed to exit and approach the console.

Use the arm on the control device on the left, which will start to open the door. It’s not quite enough though, so use the console on the right, leaving the severed arm where it is. The switch will then open the door.

From there, Scorn players can use the elevator down the hall. This will bring players to an area they could not reach previously. At the end, awaits a huge room filled with gray bodies, which will have its own challenges to overcome.

This is the final part of Act 1-1 of Scorn as well, which will ultimately lead players to more puzzles. It will also eventually grant players a weapon that is similar to a jackhammer as they head into the nursery.

Ebb Software’s game is a grotesque, visual nightmare that sends players through an alien world filled with visuals inspired by the likes of H. R. Geiger, among other artists.

Poll : 0 votes