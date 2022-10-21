How to get the Cataclysmic in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has an interesting selection of weapons that drop from a plethora of different activities in the game. Some weapons aren't all that great, while others are probably the best ones that Guardians can come across in the entire game.

Linear Fusion Rifles are currently in the game's meta, primarily because of the sheer amount of damage that you can deal with them. They're useful when it comes to melting bosses during the end-game PvE content. Some brave souls love using Linear Fusion Rifles in PvP activities as well.

The Cataclysmic is one such Linear Fusion Rifle that you will come across in Destiny 2. Here's a quick rundown of all the sources from which this weapon can be obtained and the rolls that you need to focus on while hunting for this weapon.

Destiny 2 Cataclysmic drop sources and God Rolls

To get this weapon, you will have to participate in the Vow of the Disciple raid. This is, by far, one of the most difficult raids in Destiny 2 and requires a lot of communication between teammates.

That said, the Cataclysmic Linear Fusion Rifle drops from only the first two encounters in the raid. Alternatively, if you have previously received this weapon as a drop, you can purchase the weapon from the final chest using Spoils of Conquest. This Solar Linear Fusion Rifle is good for the end-game PvE activities and is a nice alternative to Taipan-4FR and the Sleeper Simulant (which happens to be an Exotic weapon).

Interestingly enough, this weapon can be crafted as well, but you will have to complete Deepsight Resonant extractions on this weapon to successfully extract the pattern. Once the pattern has been extracted, you can make your way to the Enclave on Mars and try your hand at crafting the weapon.

There are two major benefits to being able to craft this weapon. The first one is the fact that you won't have to rely on random drops while hunting for God Rolls. You can simply craft the weapon with the appropriate role. Secondly, you can make use of the enhanced version of perks while crafting, giving the weapon an additional stat boost.

Having said that, here are some of the perks that you need to take into account while either hunting for or crafting the Cataclysmic in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Cataclysmic God Rolls for PvE

When it comes to Linear Fusion Rifles, it's best to focus on the God Rolls in just the PvE sector, since they don't find much use in PvP. Having said that, these are the rolls that work best in the end-game PvE content.

Muzzle: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Battery: Liquid Coils (+3 Impact)

Perk 1: Fourth Time's The Charm (Rapidly landing precision hits returns two rounds to the magazine)

Perk 2: Bait and Switch (Dealing damage with all equipped weapons in a short time gives this weapon a damage boost) / Clown Cartridge (Reloading this weapon randomly overfills it from reserves)

This concludes the list of perks that you need to take into account for the Cataclysmic in Destiny 2. The weapon does have a lot of other perks as well, so you can experiment with them and figure out the ones that work best for you in Destiny 2.

